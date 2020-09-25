Toona Ciliata, 130 lb, another expected victory

While all eyes are going to be focused on Wow Wow and Mahogany as they renew rivalry in the Jamaica St Leger, the second leg in the Triple Crown, the Chairman's Trophy showcases some of the best talent currently available in local racing, especially with the top-rated horse in the country, Toona Ciliata, competing.

The Anthony Nunes trainee will carry 59.0 kgs (130 lb) as he takes on seven rivals going seven furlongs (1,400m) for a purse of $1.5 million.

Below is an analysis of the runners and their chances of winning in the order of their starting positions.

1 - PRINCE CHARLES: (4 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Ran third behind Patriarch on September 12 but now Prince Charles faces better horses and the distance might just be a tad long for him to be at his most effective.

2 - FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Father Patrick was second in his last race but against these, his best chance is for a minor share.

3 - ACTION RUN (USA): (4 dkb b c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) - Outsprinted on last and still needs time to learn operations at this level.

4 - SUPREME SOUL: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Was expected to do a lot better than his fifth place behind stable companion Toona Ciliata over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on August 29. Although he would prefer it longer, Supreme Soul has the class to sound a rattle among these excepting for his stablemate and could complete the exacta. Note the visor is on.

5 - SENTIENT: (4 ch c by Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – A recent winner who is going to find repeating difficult but Sentient is fit enough and should be in the running for a place on the board.

6 - PRINCESS AVA: (4 b f by Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection) – Consistent filly who had her three-race winning streak halted on last when finishing fourth behind stable companion Toona Ciliata on the circular nine furlongs and 25 yards course. Princess Ava faces Toona Ciliata again and has no real chance of turning the tables.

7 - TOONA CILIATA: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Without a doubt the best horse in training at present. Toona Ciliata is enjoying good form being unbeaten in his previous three starts at distances of 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m), 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) and at nine furlongs and 25 yards. Carried 59.0kgs (130 lb) on July 11 over 6 ½ furlongs, a distance a bit short for him but was able to defeat Princess Charles by 1 ½ lengths. Toona Ciliata should be more at home at this distance and with the bustling Dane Nelson in the saddle should earn his fourth consecutive win.

8 - UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Not doing badly in his recent races but his chances of winning this one are very slim.