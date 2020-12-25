Toona Ciliata to return to winning ways in Ian Levy Cup

FORMER Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) board member Ian Levy will be honoured at Caymanas Park tomorrow (Saturday, December 26) with a race being run in his name.

The Ian Levy Cup, a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event, will see 10 runners taking part travelling 8 1/2 furlongs (1,700m) for a total purse of $4.5 million.

Below is the analysis of the race.

1. JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Failed to click on December 12 when finishing sixth behind Mahogany, Nipster and Sentient venturing 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). With those three present here, Jamai Raja's chances of winning are limited if not non-existent but then again what is horse racing without upsets.

2. NIPSTER: (3 b g by Casual Trick – Nippit) – St Leger winner who finished second behind Mahogany at 6 ½ furlongs on December 12. With the distance extended, the Gary Subratie trainee has a lot in his favour to turn the tables on Mahogany – plus Nipster has moved down from 55.0 kgs (121 lb) to 53.0 kgs (117 lb) while Mahogany moves up from 52.0 kgs (115 lb) to 55.0 kgs (121 lb).

3. EROY (USA): (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Has been disappointing in his last two efforts and against these at a higher level Eroy has little chance of winning, despite a substantial pull in weight.

4. MAHOGANY: (3 ch g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Ran a blistering time of 1:16.1 on December 12 going 6 ½ furlongs. Then Mahogany destroyed rivals by 6 lengths to affirm that he is back to himself, especially in the sprint races. Faces the top-rated horse in training at the moment in Toona Ciliata, and with a significant jump from 52.0 kgs to 55 kgs Mahogany has to get everything right if he is to take down this rival.

5. TOONA CILIATA: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Was not himself on November 28 when finishing ninth behind Nipster and Sir Alton at 7 ½ furlongs. Toona Ciliata should now be cherry ripe and will also be at home at this distance. The versatility of Toona Ciliata allows him to run his own race so expect him to be just off the pace before increasing the tempo half mile out. Toona Ciliata is going to be difficult to beat and the trip is perfect for him.

6. SUPREME SOUL: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Last year's Triple Crown winner who is off the beat at present and will have to produce a much-improved performance to better rivals. Note : The tongue tie is off .

7. ROY ROGERS: (4 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Roy Rogers is still learning at this level and his education continues on Saturday.

8. MARQUESAS: (5 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Based on his last efforts, Marquesas cannot be recommended.

9. SENTIENT: (4 ch c by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Finished third behind Mahogany and Nipster going 6 ½ furlongs while carrying 58.0 kgs (128 lb). Sentient gets a longer trip and an ease in the scales to 54.0 kgs (119 lb), making him a dangerous contender for top honours.

10. KING ARTHUR: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Geisha's Gift) – This year's Derby winner who was soundly beaten by Mahogany, Nipster and Sentient on December 12. His learning curve continues in the Ian Levy.