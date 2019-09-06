Toona Cilita back on track – trainer expects more

Toona Ciliata , the three-year-old chestnut gelded progeny of Soul Warrior - Red Gold after a suffering a painful St Leger loss by a neck last July, gained some restitution with a convincing victory in the Royal Dad Trophy — a Grade III event run over nine furlongs and 25 yards on Friday, August 30.

Again ridden by Linton Steadman, leading trainer Anthony Nunes left no stone unturned in his preparation to ensure a winning return for his charge.

The final time of 1:56.1 left Nunes with satisfaction etched on his face.

“Yes, we are very, very pleased. First of all, the track is about a second to a second-and-a-half slower right now and running a time of 1:56.0 is good on this surface.

“I am very pleased with that and I am pleased that Linton (Steadman) eased him down as he could have gone a little faster. He got tackled from early but today he did everything right for this race.

“We expected this quality of performance as he came out of the St Leger in fantastic shape. He came out better than he went in the St Leger and since then he has matured, he has filled out, he was so happy and full of himself.

“Remember, I said that he ended up missing the Governor's Cup and the Derby after picking up a virus so, for this event, he was still a fresh horse.

“If Supreme Soul was in the Royal Dad, he would have been the overwhelming favourite. Supreme Soul beat him by a nose in the St Leger and if Toona Ciliata ran as he did in the St Leger then he would have an excellent chance of winning the Royal Dad, even with the presence of She's An Introvert, who is an excellent filly and Sentient — a tough customer.

“We do have high hopes for him ( Toona Ciliata) that he will go on to better things in his career in the coming seasons,” Nunes offered.