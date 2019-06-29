Top 14 racing moments of 2019

There were many outstanding moments on and off the racetrack during the 2019 racing season.

Some of these moments have left indelible imprints on the sport of horse racing in Jamaica.

The team from The Supreme Racing Guide has compiled what it considers to be the top 14 moments for the perusal of our readers.

1 - THE RISE OF APPRENTICE CHRISTOPHER MAMDEEN – CHAMPION JOCKEY

Christopher Mamdeen was one of 21 apprentices who started their riding careers on September 29, 2018. It was a dream beginning for the young man as he dominated his colleagues to win the apprentice championships with 16 winners. To his credit, Mamdeen remained steadfast in 2019 with his work and attitude and is now reaping massive rewards. Mamdeen became the first of his batch to win over 100 races, but the ultimate prize came when he won the jockey's championship, beating six-time champion Omar Walker. Mamdeen ended the year with 96 winners during his first full season in the saddle,

2 - ANTHONY NUNES – NOW CHAMPION TRAINER

Trainer Anthony Nunes after years of trying, finally got over the line to become champion trainer. The Nunes championship wagon started from early in the year, especially with his strong three-year-old crop. It was an intense championship battle involving 18-time champion Wayne DaCosta resulting at times in significant changes in their stables to facilitate earnings. Despite losing one of his trump cards, Bigdaddykool (deceased) in the latter stage of the year, Nunes was still able to achieve his lifetime ambition. He benefited from winning the Triple Crown with Supreme Soul, numerous contributions from horses like Bruce Wayne, Toona Ciliata, among others. The defining day for Nunes came on Friday, November 8 when he saddled his first ever five-timer to cushion his lead over DaCosta who was expected to dominate in the Diamond Mile Day the day after. Nunes at the end of the year teamed with jockey Dane Nelson and that combination proved vital to the trainer winning his first championship.

3 - SHE'S A MANEATER WINS SECOND DIAMOND MILE

The victory by She's A Maneater in the fifth staging of the $14-million Diamond Mile on November 9, 2019 was magical. This once in a lifetime, five-year-old mare has gone beyond the boundaries of expectations and every time she conquers, even erudite writers and pundits are left awestruck by her natural and acquired brilliance. The 2019 Diamond Mile was expected to be her sternest test, but She's A Maneater, who was pitted against unbeaten American-bred and stable companion Stranger Danger, put him in his place to win the richest race offered at the Park. She's A Maneater acceleration at the top of the lane was breathtaking as she romped home by five lengths in a new stakes record time of 1:35.1 erasing the time of 1:36.2 done by her former stable companion Seeking My Dream. Racing fans were simply stunned as She's A Maneater once again created history, becoming the first horse to win the Triple Crown, three consecutive Superstakes, and two Diamond Mile races.

She's A Maneater ended the season with eight wins from nine starts with earnings of $15, 230,150. Her career statistics read, 25 wins from 31 starts with lifetime earnings of over $53 million.

4 - SUPREME SOUL ACHIEVES TRIPLE CROWN GLORY

On July 27, 2019, Supreme Soul ( Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) accomplished one of the rarest, most cherished and defining feats in the sport of thoroughbred racing when he became the 12th Triple Crown (Guineas, Derby, St Leger) winner at Caymanas Park. Supreme Soul completed the quest by winning the 93rd St Leger by a short head. Despite being plagued with hoof issues leading up to the race and also a cut over one of his eyes, Supreme Soul displayed the heart of a champion with a single-mindedness to win. He got the better of stable companion Toona Ciliata in the 10-furlong (2,000m) event. Other stablemates Princess Ava and Earn Your Stripes finished in third and fourth places, respectively, giving trainer Anthony Nunes a one-two-three-four finish in the St Leger. The name, Supreme Soul is now firmly planted in the history books alongside the other horses who have achieved Triple Crown glory at Caymanas Park, namely Royal Dad in 1981; Monday Morning in 1987; Liu Chie Poo in 1988; The Viceroy in 1989; Milligram in 1992; War Zone in 1996; I'msatisfied in 2000; Simply Magic (filly) in 2002; Alsafra (filly) in 2008; Mark My Word in 2010 and She's A Maneater (filly) in 2017.

5 - THE PERFORMANCES OF WOW WOW

On June 29, 2019, Wow Wow, a two-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda, made his first competitive racing steps on the racetrack. On that day, he finished in second place behind England's Rose running three furlongs (600m). What was to follow in his next eight races is nothing short of amazing. Wow Wow proceeded to win eighth straight including all three races in the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown – the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy, the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy and the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes to become only the second horse in history to win all these races following after Princess Popstar in 2013. Wow Wow became the first horse to win the $1 million owner's bonus, having passed through the Yearling Sale. Other notable wins by Wow Wow during his romps were in the $3 million Bearing & Accessories Trophy and the $2 million Juvenile Sprint. In the process, Wow Wow became the first two-year-old to win over $10 million in one racing season.

6 - SHE'S A MANEATER THIRD CONSECUTIVE SUPERSTAKES WIN

The hoof prints of the genuinely talented bay mare She's A Maneater sunk even deeper into the sands of history at Caymanas Park after her victory in the 10-furlong (2,000m) Superstakes at Caymanas Park on November 10. This was She's A Maneater's third consecutive win in one of the most prestigious races on the local calendar. In winning the 2019 Superstakes, the mare accomplished one of the rarest feats in the history of racing at Caymanas Park when she became the first mare, and third horse overall, to have won the Superstakes three or more times in a row. The “Queen” of local horse racing now joins Mark My Word, who won in 2010, 2011 and 2012 with three wins and is only one behind Menudo, who won in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002.

7 - ANTHONY NUNES SADDLES MILESTONE 1,000th CAREER WIN

Trainer Anthony Nunes earned his 1,000th victory as a conditioner, when his three-year-old chestnut colt and first-time runner Yetagain captured the second event at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nunes became the fifth trainer to do so in the history of racing in Jamaica.

“Winning 1,000 races means that I had stuck to the task of the profession that I chose when I was young man back in 1994.

“There are a lot of ups and downs in racing, mostly downs and I stuck to it, I never gave up, and I believed in the formula we are working with to make things successful. I am so grateful for not only the owners who give me the money to go out and buy the horses every year, but I must be thankful for all the staff members that I have had in my 25 years of training from my first win with Centre Stage to my 1000th. For me it has always been a group effort, it is a team effort and I am very thankful for each and everyone who has played a part,” Nunes said. Nunes joined Wayne DaCosta, Philip Feanny, Allan “Billy” Williams, and Kenneth Mattis as the trainers to have won 1,000 or more races in Jamaica.

8 - ANOTHER BULLET'S CARIBBEAN SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

Without a doubt, the victory by Another Bullet in the 32nd staging of the $3-million LASCO Food Drink Caribbean Sprint Championship on Saturday (October 5, 2019) was something special and it was by far his best-ever performance in his 58-race career. The Tainiya Kerr-owned, Patrick Lynch-trained and Shane Ellis-ridden Another Bullet ( Nasheet – Wisely Noted), was at his grittiest best when he won the premier sprinting event in racing over six furlongs (1,200m) by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:12.2 in sloppy conditions. In what was rightly termed a command performance, Another Bullet beat the best of the local sprinters to establish himself as one of the top horses in training. Another Bullet was always hanging around the top class but he has never being able to entrench himself firmly, that he did with authority when he won the Caribbean Sprint Championship. That one race made all the difference.

9 - 600th WINNER FOR GARY SUBRATIE

Trainer Gary Subratie saddled his 600th winner on Saturday, November 23, 2019. This milestone was achievement by Subratie when one of his promising three-year-old runners Crimson outshone a number of his more illustrious three-year-old runners, to win the Restricted Stakes United - Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy feature over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres).

“I am delighted with the horse's performance but also elated on reaching the milestone of 600 winners. Thank God for small mercies. The assistance in the stable throughout the struggle has been exemplary.

“It was a milestone that I did not expect to get so quickly.

“But one day at a time, one race at a time, we just have to keep on going and keep plugging away and then let us see what happens from here onwards.

“Conditioning horses is one of those careers that you just have to hang on in there as it is a tough road to travel. There are some young trainers out there who do not know where you started and where you are today. It has been a rocky road with many ups and downs.

“There were lots of disappointments, but to get a gift that is Wow Wow makes up for all the disappointments.

“I've had a lot of good horses in my career, but this year (2019) has been a good year so far,” Subratie said.

10 - PATRICK LYNCH 300TH CAREER WIN

Patrick “Wacky” Lynch, during his 22-year-career as a conditioner of thoroughbred horses has endured many highs and lows. Lynch's career went sky-high in 2007 when his charge The Bomber, under the legendary Winston “Fanna” Griffiths, made one move to win the Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m). Lynch further cemented his status as a conditioner of prominence on December 26, 2017 when he joined an elite group of trainers to saddle five winners on the same race programme. Lynch five-timer was Dinner By Seven, Dwayne Star, Drone Strike, Peyton's Delight, and Red Dread.

It didn't stop there as Lynch captured two of the five Classic races in 2018 - Disability Charm in the 1000 Guineas and Drone Strike in the Jamaica Derby. When Adoring Lady, ridden by champion jockey Anthony Thomas, came home a winner in the third event on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park on Saturday, July 13, 2019, that victory gave Lynch his 300th winner. In doing so, he became the 34th trainer in the history of local thoroughbred racing history to reach that milestone.

11 - THE DANE NELSON SHOCK ATTACK

Since his return to competitive race riding at Caymanas Park on November 8, former three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson has been exhilarating in the saddle. Nelson's commanding presence saw him winning 24 races from November 8 to December 14. Nelson won three five-timers on November 8, November 27 and December 14 plus a three-timer on December 6. Nelson played a pivotal role in Anthony Nunes winning the trainer's championship for the first time in 25 years as the trainer conditioned most of the rider's winners during this period of utter domination.

12- TOBA'S CONTRIBUTION TO THE RACING INDUSTRY

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA) of Jamaica must be commended for their contribution to the racing industry. Last year's TOBA Yearling Sale was a record, plus the association sponsored the first race in the Yearling Sale series, which was run on November 9, 2019. Major cash and incentive prizes for purchases in the Yearling Sale was another improvement to the industry by TOBA. However, the top contribution to the sector by TOBA was the first time hosting of the TOBA Awards dinner which saw three Triple Crown winners Mark My Word, She's A Maneater and Supreme Soul being honoured as well three of the best jockeys to ever ride in Jamaica, Winston Griffiths, George HoSang and Emilio Rodriquez.

13 – CHANGES IN BETTING OPTIONS BY PROMOTING COMPANY

For years, bettors have been complaining about some of the payouts made by the various promoting companies on certain bets. With $50 being the minimum wager for win and place bets, when a win or place bet pays the same $50 as is wagered, it means that there was no return on investment after succeeding with the wager. In mid-year, the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), changed that by introducing a minimum pay-out of $52.50 on all win and place bets.

Then late in the year, SVREL made a significant change with the popular exacta wager by reducing the promoter's take-out from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.

14 - I AM DI ONE'S 1000 GUINEAS WIN

I Am Di One, ridden by visiting Barbadian jockey Simon Husbands, easily brushed aside rivals to win the 45th running of the 1000 Guineas on April 13. What made I Am Di One's, Guineas victory more enthralling was the fact that I Am Di One was racing for only the second time. I Am Di One was locked in a duel with Lady Blue (Omar Walker) navigating the half-mile (800m) turn but gained the ascendancy a furlong-and-a-half (300m) out and won easily by 3 ¾ lengths. Sadly, I Am Di One because of injuries was retired to the breeding shed in mid-year.