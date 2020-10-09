Top European leagues take a break — UEFA Nations League the focus

Following last weekend's unexpected thrashing of the two most successful clubs in English football, Manchester United and Liverpool, Europe's top leagues take a break to allow fans to digest what they witnessed on that fateful Sunday, October 3, 2020. UEFA Nations League takes centre stage with some mouth-watering matchups over the next few days.

Event # 1 – UEFA – Spain vs Switzerland

Spain host Switzerland in a clash between top and bottom; Switzerland are bottom of a tough group that includes Germany and Ukraine. Switzerland will need to upset and beat Spain if they are to have a realistic chance of qualifying from the group, but this will be a difficult task to accomplish against the Spaniards in their own back yard.

Spain started their campaign with a draw against Germany and then beat Ukraine 4-0 in their two matches played so far. La Roja, as the Spaniards are called, will be aiming to build on their previous win but they will be mindful that an upset could be in the making. This game will evoke memories of the first game of the 2010 World Cup between both sides - Spain dominated throughout but Switzerland won the match to leave the Spaniards on their knees and the Swiss fans in joyous celebrations.

Switzerland will head into the game as huge underdogs but could yet spring a surprise, they have lots of experience in their side with the likes of Yann Sommer, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriquez, and Fabian Schar to name a few. The Swiss will take some confidence from their last game in which they drew 1-1 against Germany and should have won that game missing some gilt-edged chances.

KEY STATS

• Spain – are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, winning 10 with three ending in stalemates – their last defeat came way back in November 2018, a 2-3 loss to Croatia.

• Switzerland – have won three of their last five matches with one draw and one loss – the Swiss have conceded nine goals in their last four away games.

• Both sides – both sides last met just before the 2018 World Cup, that game ended 1-1. The result sees Switzerland going unbeaten in their last two head-to-head games between the two sides.

The betting tip. Spain win.

Event # 2 – UEFA – Ukraine vs Germany

Ukraine welcome Germany tomorrow (Oct 10) in a crucial Nations League clash which has serious ramification on the host's qualification from the group. Ukraine are second in a group that also includes Spain.

The Ukrainians are well aware that the Germans are capable of serving up a similar dish if they return in a similar vein as they did against Spain. With that said, Germany, who are third in the group, have yet to show their best form with two draws from two games to date. With Bayern's Munich's in-form striker Thomas Muller banished into retirement by Germany's boss Joachim Low and the team lacking goals, he knows the pressure is on for a good result on Saturday.

Prior to the defeat to Spain, Ukraine were on a brilliant run of form that saw them going unbeaten in 12 games. While they have never beaten Germany, only three of the six matches between them have ended in defeat. Those defeats happened on German soil. Conversely, Germany have yet to taste victory in Ukraine. At home, Ukraine have won nine of their last 10 matches, a streak that includes wins over Portugal and Switzerland. The most recent clash between both countries in Ukraine was an entertaining 3-3 draw in 2011; Ukraine led 3-1 but discarded and in-form German striker, Thomas Muller, scored a late equaliser to earn the Germans a draw.

KEY STATS

• Ukraine – have won nine of their last 10 home games – they have never lost to Germany at home, drawing all three games played.

• Germany – are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

• Both sides – Germany have never lost to Ukraine, winning three of their six matches played with the others ending in draws.

The betting tip. Ukraine win or draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Spain vs Switzerland

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

SPAIN TO WIN $1.42 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,420

SWITZERLAND TO WIN $7.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,600

MATCH TO DRAW $4.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,700

Odds on the Home Team (Spain)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Swiss)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Ukraine vs Germany

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

UKRAINE TO WIN $8.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,800

GERMANY TO WIN $1.34 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,340

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200

Odds on the Home Team (Ukraine)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000

Odds on the Away Team (Germany)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $101.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $101,000