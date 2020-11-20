Top of the table awaits Tottenham in English Premier League

After a two-week break for international qualifiers, the English Premier League is back this weekend with some sumptuous clashes. Firstly, old foes, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola come face to face when Tottenham host Manchester City tomorrow (Nov 21). Then on Sunday, early pacesetter, Leicester City travel to the champions, Liverpool, hoping to take advantage of the Red's deepening injury crisis.

Event # 1 – Tottenham vs Manchester City

Tottenham face an acid test of their credentials as Premier League title contenders, when they welcome serial winners Manchester City to North London.

Tottenham are in a rich vein of form and will go top of the league for at least one day if they can beat City, with second place Liverpool hosting leaders Leicester City on Sunday. Tottenham have become a solid team under master tactician Jose Mourinho, in his first full season in charge and has been grinding out results game after game.

They (Spurs) possess the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League at seven games after their 0-1 home defeat inflicted by Everton on the opening day of the season. Victory against City would be Tottenham's fourth-straight win in the League. This would be recorded as the first time they would have achieved this feat since February 2016, and they have an excellent recent home record against City. In fact, over the last five seasons, Spurs have won four and lost one of their five home games against City.

Manchester City are down in 10th place and six points off the leaders with a game in hand. Early season form wasn't the usual City standard with them only securing four points from their first three games – that included a 2-5 thrashing at the hands of leaders Leicester City. Since that defeat though, the City machinery have gone full throttle, as they are unbeaten in nine League and Cup games and are top of their Champions League group with three wins from three games played so far.

City enter this game unbeaten in their last six away matches. This game is shaping up to be another cracking encounter as its two in-form giants squaring up against each other.

KEY STATS

• Tottenham – on this exact fixture 2-0 last season, ending a run of six Premier League games without a win against Manchester City (D2 L4).

• Man City – have scored in seven of their last eight away games – while three of their last four away games have seen both sides finding the back of the net.

• Both sides – Tottenham have only lost two of their 20 Premier League games against Man City when above them in the table (W15 D3), though this is the first such meeting since January 2017 (2-2).

The betting tip. Tottenham win and both sides score.

Event # 2 – EPL – Liverpool vs Leicester City

Top of the table will be up for grabs when Liverpool take on Leicester City on Sunday. The Reds proved they were serious about defending their title with a 1-1 draw with Man City just before the international break, while the Foxes, (Leicester City), on the other hand, are aiming for a seventh straight win in all competitions.

Liverpool head into this game with a squad severely weakened by injuries with their entire first choice back four being ruled out, plus leading striker Mohamed Salah tested positive for the novel coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

Liverpool are on a fine run of form as they are unbeaten in their last seven games and have won five of their last six games – the winning streak ending with a 1-1 draw away to Manchester City in their last game.

Liverpool have an amazing 63-games home unbeaten run to defend. April 2017 was the last time they lost at home in the league and they have won all four home games so far this season.

Leicester, on the other hand, are also enjoying a purple patch of their own, they have won six in a row in the league and Europe, their best form for over a year.

The Foxes looked like they were heading for yet another inconsistent season with some unexpected defeats, but they have got it right and are now looking like a top side in the league. They started the season with wins over West Brom and Burnley, but their biggest scalp to date came against Manchester City at the Etihad, where they dismantled the Blues 5-2 in a dominant display.

Their successful run didn't last long as they lost back-to-back games to West Ham and Villa, but they returned to winning ways with big wins over the likes of Arsenal, Leeds, and Wolves in their last three games. The Reds have been dominant in their games against Leicester recently, going unbeaten in their last five such encounters winning 4 in the process.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool – are unbeaten in their last nine home Premier League games against Leicester (W7 D2), having lost three in a row against them at Anfield between 1997-2000. Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has scored in all three of his Premier League home games for the Reds so far – no player in the club's history has scored in each of their first four top-flight home games

• Leicester – have won just two of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D3 L11) and are without a win in six against them since a 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium in February 2017.

• Both sides – Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, has lost both of his Premier League games against former side Liverpool since leaving the club in 2015. Indeed, managers to have previously taken charge of Liverpool in the Premier League have won just four of their 29 matches against them after leaving (D6 L19) – Graeme Souness with Newcastle in March 2005, Gérard Houllier with Aston Villa in May 2011 and Roy Hodgson with West Brom in April 2011 and April 2012.

The betting tip. Leicester win and over 2.5 goals.