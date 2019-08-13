TOP PERFORMERS

Prime Minister's Stakes goes to Bigdaddykool

Showing once again his preference for two turns, Bigdaddykool romped the 56 running of the Prime Minister's Stakes run over 10-furlongs last Saturday at Caymanas Park. Bigdaddykool under expert handling from apprentice Reyan Lewis was winning his second race of the season and in doing so fortified the championship claims of his trainer Anthony Nunes. Bigdaddykool won by six increasing lengths in a final time of 2:08.2. The splits were 24.4 x 57.2 x 1:15.3 x 1:41.1.

God of Love establishes his class

In a raw display of sprinting and true grit, God of Love after a battle with colleague three-year-old Run Thatcher Run, displayed his growing class with victory in an Overnight Allowance sprint over the minimum trip of 5-furlongs round on Saturday last at the Park. It was a pesky duel for the lead involving God of Love (Oneil Mullings) and Run Thatcher Run (Omar Walker) but in the stretch drive, God of Love pulled away to win by nearly five lengths. Run Thatcher Run was second and My Sister third. God of Love is trained by Philip Feanny. God of Love now progresses to the Open Allowance level.