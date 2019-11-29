Top-rated offense (Baltimore) and top-rated defence (San Francisco) square off on NFL Sunday

Week 12 of the National Football League (NFL) season had two feature games that were shaping up to be classic battles but, instead, resulted in one-sided, emphatic victories that were exciting in many regards, while disappointing in their lack of competitiveness.

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night and shredded the visitors en route to a 37-8 scoreline. The convincing victory saw the 49ers improve to 10-1 on the season, marking their best start through 11 games since 1997. It was also their first Sunday Night Football-win since October 2013, which was also a blow-out (34-3) against the Houston Texans.

While the San Francisco offense was in stride, scoring consistently in each quarter, it was their bruising defence that stood stout and subdued the Green Bay offense into submission. They held the Packers' quarterback (QB) Aaron Rodgers to 20-of-33 for just 104 yards and one touchdown with a passer rating of 75.8. Green Bay's QB averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt, the worst of his 15-year NFL career.

The San Francisco defence recorded five sacks on the night, which meant they've registered three or more sacks in eight-consecutive games. That's the first time since 1982 (when sacks became an official stat) that the 49ers have accomplished three or more sacks in eight-consecutive games.

The 29-point victory, over a top-flight adversary, has sent a resounding message to their upcoming opponents and set up a very interesting Week 13 encounter.

The other Week 12 feature game saw the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in what was another smothering defensive performance but this time by the guests. The Rams are one year removed from the Super Bowl but appear to have lost their footing in recent weeks and never looked a genuine threat coming into this game – The 45-6 scoreline is indicative.

The Ravens' defence held Rams' QB Jared Goff to 26-of-37 for 212 yards and nabbed two interceptions, but the highlight of the game was the performance of their QB Lamar Jackson – 15-of-20 for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson's numbers might look miniscule at first glance, but the balanced (passing and running) attack of the Ravens made the QB's Monday Night Football debut his breakout game in what has steadily become his breakout season. And the rushing performance of Mark Ingram (15 carries for 111 yards) was more than complimentary.

In the first half alone, Jackson was nine of nine for 87 yards and three touchdowns with 80 rushing yards for added measure. He finished with 95 total rushing yards and led the Ravens to five touchdowns on their first five possessions. The Ravens, in their last 14 possessions (spanning three games), have scored 11 touchdowns and three field goals — very impressive numbers.

Lamar Jackson must surely now be leading all most valuable player (MVP) discussions but will next put his 9-2 record up against that of the 10-1 49ers early Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. San Francisco, who have not lost on the road this season and only tasted defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks enter the game as JustBet 6-point underdogs but this could possibly be the preview of Super Bowl LIV.

Coming off pivotal victories, these two teams are arguably the hottest tickets in the League — the top-rated offense (Baltimore) and the top-rated defence (San Francisco). The 49ers are tied with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots for the best record in the NFL, while the Ravens possess the MVP frontrunner, have now registered seven-straight (impressive) wins and are the only team to beat the Patriots this year.

And, to make matters more interesting, the 49ers are the first 10-1 team in 12 years to enter Week 13 as an underdog. The last time was 2007, when the Green Bay Packers took on the Dallas Cowboys, who were also 10-1 at the time — Green Bay went on to lose by 10 points. This one is difficult to call but, if nothing else, it should be an exciting encounter.

