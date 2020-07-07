Top Shelf finish

In one of the closest finishes since the return of racing on June 30, after a three-month break because of the coronavirus, Top Shelf (Anthony Thomas on the inside) was able to thwart the late burst of Enuffisenuff (Omar Walker) in the ninth of 10 races on the Sunday (July 5) card at Caymanas Park.

Top Shelf provided Thomas with his third winner on the day while trainer Wayne DaCosta was earning his second.

It was an intriguing outcome for this contest as Walker is the designated rider for the DaCosta stables and was getting a chance ride in the absence of Dane Nelson, who was down for the weekend of racing.

To make matters even more interesting is that Enuffisenuff is trained by champion conditioned Anthony Nunes who rarely uses Walker on his charges.

The official margin of victory from the placement judges was a nose.

Top Shelf was winning for the first time since in the care of DaCosta.

The event won by Top Shelf ( Soul Warrior – First Choice) was a Restricted Allowance for four-year-olds and upwards, non-winners of three and imported and upwards, non-winners of two.

The winning time was 1:06.4.