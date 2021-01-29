Tradition must be honoured
The Editor:
I was shocked and saddened to read in today's (Friday, January 22) eidtion of the Supreme Racing Guide that a Classic race, the Oaks plus the Governor's Cup, are to be reduced from 1 1/4 miles (10-furlongs) to 8 1/2 furlongs.
A Classic race is always special and the Governor's Cup is a respected event that points to the Derby.
The Derby, at 1 1/2 miles, is a race every breeder, owner, trainer, jockey, groom wants to win above any other race, a race that is anticipated more than any other. I expect it will soon be reduced to nine furlongs so that more horses can enter, making it just another ordinary Saturday race.
How sad that tradition doesn't mean anything anymore.
Yours faithfully,
Judy Browne
YS (1955) Limited
