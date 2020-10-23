Trainer Alford Brown expects Adore Brilliance to go places

Adore Brilliance set the stage for great expectations when she handed down another commanding performance to win the Restricted Allowance 11 event at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Piloted once again by her Jamaica Oaks rider, Linton Steadman, and competing at the lower level of competition, the enterprising three-year-old daughter of Adore The Gold and the War Marshall broodmare Brilliant Ace completed the 1,300 metres in a time of 1:19.0 minutes from accompanying fractions of 23.0, 46.2, 1:11.4 to register her second career win by five lengths in the maximum field of 16.

Following Adore Brilliance, the 3-2 favourite, across the winning post to complete her fifth career start was the 8-1 chance Kholbear, who was three lengths ahead of Tomahawk at odds of 5-2 and Puskas at 14-1, with the 99-1 shot Miss Hillington finishing fifth.

More than pleased with the performance of his charge, trainer Alford Brown said:

“I am very happy about this victory from this enterprising filly, Adore Brilliance. To be associated with this horse is a distinct pleasure. She is such a nice horse and I expect her to go places.

“And when I say places, I mean places of great expectations. She's a wonderful filly and we have great expectations for her. In preparing her, it is just to be patient and she will tell us that she is ready to do what we want her to do for us.

“The training of horses is never easy,” Brown said emphatically, “never easy. But fortunately for us, she is not a difficult horse to train. She maintains her fitness easily and all we need to do is to keep her sound and keep our fingers crossed and we will be good to go,” Brown outlined.