Trainer Anthony Nunes analyses his five starters in the St Leger

Runaway leader in the Trainers' Championship, Anthony Nunes, not only looks certain to win his first title but he also has a very strong hand in saddling his first Triple winner by taking the Jamaica St Leger, the third and final jewel in the three-year-old Classic races, at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

This will be the 93rd running of the St Leger, a Grade One event for native-bred three-year-olds going 10 furlongs or 2,000 metres for a total purse of $4,000,000.

Nunes saddles five runners in the 2019 St Leger headed by Supreme Soul who has already won the first two legs of the Triple Crown races — the 2000 Guineas and the Jamaica Derby.

Speaking with the Supreme Racing Guide, trainer Nunes outlined that his horses have been carefully and painstakingly prepared for the event and expects each to perform to their individual potential.

Despite Tricky One's loss in a non-winners of two event recently, Nunes said his charge is still fit, healthy, and ready to go.

“We have five horses in the St Leger up to this point. We have Tricky One who has been consistent throughout the Classic campaign, and I thought that his loss in the recent non-winners of two at 10 furlongs was my fault for rushing him as I should not have brought him back so soon after the Derby.

“He came out of the Derby in great shape and his last race should have been an easy stepping stone for him to run in the St Leger. It did not work out that way but the good thing was that he came out of the race fine and healthy.

“We did not have to do any major work with him for another 10-furlong race and he seems happy and ready to have a go and Anthony Thomas will ride him,” Nunes said.

For Princess Ava, Nunes said that his filly is also ready to go in the St Leger.

“We have Princess Ava. She ran second in the Oaks and third in the Derby. Since then she has done very well, she has gained weight, got stronger, and certainly she is going to enjoy the 10-furlong trip and Rayon Lewis will again ride as I think he knows her best and rides her the way she likes to be ridden.

“I thought that she was too close in the Derby for her own good and that could be the reason why she backed up and finished third,” he said.

Nunes said his other runner, Earn Your Stripes should be well rested and is going to play a vital part in the outcome of the race.

“Another entry is Earn Your Stripes, who did not run in the Derby because of a minor injury which happened a week before that race. He has, however, returned and is training very well. That is nothing new as he always trains exceptionally well and Robert Halledeen will ride and he is going to keep this race very honest.

“Any day he runs true to his natural talent and his ability then he will surprise many but he has never, ever raced the way he is capable of doing. He is super talented but somehow on race days, he does not ignite that sparkle.

“He wins races but to me as the man who trains him, he has not fulfilled his promise as yet. Maybe he needs some time to mature and that will come with time, but I do expect him to run a really good race,” Nunes told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Recent winner Toona Ciliata, according to Nunes, is a dangerous contender.

“ Toona Ciliata is also a nice horse and a real dogged fighter. He really ran a good second to Supreme Soul in the 2000 Guineas. He got sick and that's why he ended up missing the Governor's Cup and the Derby.

“He came back and ran a nice mile in Restricted company. Toona Ciliata has trained very nicely for this race. He had been working in the company with Earn Your Stripes who is a very good workhorse. Linton Steadman is a very efficient long distant rider and I think Toona Ciliata is going to run very well,” Nunes.

The “Bulldozer” himself Supreme Soul is chasing history in becoming the 12th Triple Crown winner at Caymanas Park. Although he has proven to be the best three-year-old this season, Nunes said that it won't be an easy task for him.

“Of course, we have Supreme Soul who has done nothing wrong this year; he is six from six. He has won the first two legs of the Triple Crown and the Governor's Cup, but this is going to be a tough task for him.

“It is not going to be easy. Not only because Sentient is getting closer and closer and there is also Crimson who has come on. Crimson is a fresh-foot horse who has not been through the rigours of the Triple Crown, so he certainly can be a live danger like Toona Ciliata and Earn Your Stripes.

“Honestly, it is going to be a tough task for Supreme Soul.

“This is why the Triple Crown is not easy to win and if he does achieve Triple Crown glory, Supreme Soul will be well deserving of it, and even if he does not, in my eyes he is still the champion three-year-old. It takes a special horse to win the Triple Crown and he will have to prove that tomorrow,” Nunes candidly stated.