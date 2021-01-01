Trainer Gary Griffiths enters 2021 with renewed hope after victory by Broken Light

Trainer Gary Griffiths did not have a fruitful 2020.

Then, on January 1, 2021, a ' Broken Light' gave him hope for this season. Three-year-old bay colt, Broken Light, owned and trained by Griffiths marched to an opening win at Caymanas Park in the first of two shared sex-related races that opened the season for three-year-olds at four furlongs (800 metres) straight for separate purses of $870,000.

Broken Light, the Y S (1955) Ltd-bred colt was victorious by three parts of a length. The Liquidity – Heart Throb offspring was ridden by claiming apprentice Oshane Nugent and completed the four-furlong straight dash in a time of 47.1 seconds ahead of Sudden Light ridden by Anthony Thomas. Third was another Griffiths-trainee Colorado Ranger.

“I am very pleased, feeling relieved and encouraged by this victory. Last year was terrible but now I have a lot of young horses who have are three-year-olds today [January 1] and I am just getting ready.

“I believe that I will have a better season as my horses are moving forward in a positive direction and I expect a good turnout this year. Last year the stable was very, very thin as I did not have racing horses until today, New Year's Day, when they were entered to run. I am getting some more horses ready to enter a number of races as they turn three and, by February-March, I will have some more coming on stream and will be ready by that time,” Griffiths revealed.