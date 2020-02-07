Trainer Gary Subratie praises champion jockey after win by Sentient
Four-year-old chestnut colt, Sentient is slowly but surely finding his real footing after enduring a rugged three-year-old season in 2019.
Sentient, from the barn of Gary Subratie, won an Optional Claiming ($1,000,000 -$850,000) race for three-year-olds and upwards, to complete a rollicking triple for the trainer.
The race day for this latest victory by Sentient was on Saturday, February 1, and the distance seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500 metres).
Ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Sentient, the 2-5 morning-line favourite, won the event by 2 3/4 lengths from the long-time leader and 2/1 chance Kingsman, ridden by Kiaman McGregor. Dysfunctional, the mount of Omar Walker, finished third another 3 1/4 lengths adrift.
Subratie extolled the virtues of Sentient, especially his new running style of being closer, and also the riding skills of Mamdeen.
This adjustment in race tactic has produced two wins and a second-place finish and saw Sentient close like a runaway train to overhaul Kingsman.
“He ( Sentient) likes to be a bit off the pace, and going shorter; I do not want to rush him too much as he may flatten in the straight.
“But when going a little longer, we want him to be a closer to the pace as he likes to be near to the leaders. He is a good pace horse but today (Saturday, February 1) is the best I have seen this jockey (Mamdeen) ride Sentient.
“Mamdeen rode an excellent race. I am very pleased,” Subratie emphasised.
