Trainer Junior Small fined $75,000 for negligence
THE First Instance Tribunal, delegates of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on July 20, 2020 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act.
The tribunal examined a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Let It Snow, who raced on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in race number one, indicated the presence of Diclofenac, a prohibited substance under the rules of racing.
The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Diclofenac was present in the sample.
Trainer Junior Small admitted liability, and submissions in mitigation were made by Welsh Soutar on Small's behalf. In his submission Soutar requested leniency from the tribunal.
After considering the evidence the tribunal:
• Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Let It Snow contained the prohibited substance Diclofenac and, pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified it from the race in question;
• Found trainer Small negligent and fined him $75,000 to be paid within 90 days from July 14, 2020;
• Found groom Harold Wallace not culpable, hence he was exonerated;
• Found owner Abrahams not culpable, hence he was exonerated.
