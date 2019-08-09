Trainer Marlon Anderson, groom fined $50,000

The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on July 22, 2019, concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act, into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Rani on January 31, 2018, indicated the presence of Diclofenac, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.

The split sample was subsequently analysed at the Chemistry Department of The University of the West Indies in the presence of the referee chemist, where it was confirmed that Diclofenac was present in the sample.

During the investigation the tribunal heard evidence on behalf of the commission, as well as evidence from trainer, Marlon Anderson and groom Timothy Thomas.

After considering the evidence, the tribunal:

• Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Rani contained the prohibited substance Diclofenac and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified Rani from the race in question;

• Found trainer Marlon Anderson negligent, hence he was fined $50,000.00 to be paid in 90 days.

• Found groom Timothy Thomas negligent, he was also fined $50,000.00 to be paid in 90 days.