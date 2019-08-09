Trainer Marlon Anderson, groom fined $50,000
The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on July 22, 2019, concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act, into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Rani on January 31, 2018, indicated the presence of Diclofenac, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.
The split sample was subsequently analysed at the Chemistry Department of The University of the West Indies in the presence of the referee chemist, where it was confirmed that Diclofenac was present in the sample.
During the investigation the tribunal heard evidence on behalf of the commission, as well as evidence from trainer, Marlon Anderson and groom Timothy Thomas.
After considering the evidence, the tribunal:
• Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Rani contained the prohibited substance Diclofenac and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified Rani from the race in question;
• Found trainer Marlon Anderson negligent, hence he was fined $50,000.00 to be paid in 90 days.
• Found groom Timothy Thomas negligent, he was also fined $50,000.00 to be paid in 90 days.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy