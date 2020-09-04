Trainer Michael Francis warned off for six months, appeals ruling

The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on August 17, 2020 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act, into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Luana , on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in race number six indicated the presence of Propoxyphene, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.

The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Propoxyphene was present in the sample.

After considering the evidence, the tribunal:

- Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from Luana contained the prohibited substance Propoxyphene and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified it from the race in question.

- Found trainer Michael Francis negligent, and imposed a fine of $75,000.00 to be paid within 60 days.

- Trainer Michael Francis was also warned off for a period of six months from all premises where the rules of horseracing are enforced with effect from August 24, 2020.

- Groom Cecil Duncan failed to appear before the Tribunal and pursuant to Rule 247 (A) (1) of the Racing Rules, he was warned off until he appears before the Tribunal.

Trainer Francis has since submitted an appeal against the decision of the First Instance Tribunal. He was represented at the hearing by trainer Welsh Soutar.