Trainer Paul Charlton warned off, fined

On Thursday, March 12, 2020 the Jamaica Racing Commission, heard an appeal by trainer Paul Charlton, conditioner of the horse Miss Judy against the decision of the First Instance Tribunal, arising from a positive finding of the prohibited substance, propranolol on June 6, 2018.

The First Instance Tribunal had imposed a fine of $150,000 on Charlton and warned him off all courses where the Rules of Racing are enforced for a period of six months.

After considering the evidence and submissions, the commission:

- ruled that the fine of $150,000 imposed by the First Instance Tribunal be upheld.

- ruled that the warning off period of six months imposed by the First Instance Tribunal be upheld.

- ruled that the disqualification of the horse, Miss Judy be upheld.

The decision of the commission regarding the fine and warning period took effect on March 26, 2020.