Trainer Prince McDonald passes on

Trainer Prince McDonald passed away last Friday, November 20.

McDonald, who graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission's training programme in 2018, had his first win with Cheers.

That significant moment in the training career of McDonald was captured by The Supreme Racing Guide. That achievement is relived today.

“Prince McDonald became the eighth trainer of the lot which recently graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission's training programme to saddle a winner.

McDonald had the pleasing distinction of joining fellow successful graduates in the winners' enclosure by posting the 3-2 second favourite Cheers to victory in the third race of nine, going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500 metres) at Caymanas Park on Wednesday last (March 7, 2018).

It was the second start for owner/trainer McDonald, who led his charge into the winners' enclosure surrounded by family, friends and fellow graduates. It was a moment he dreamt about for a long time.

“I am feeling ecstatic right now. I always wanted to know how it feels after winning a race as a trainer and today [Wednesday] was my day. I know the feeling winning as an owner, as I have owned several winners before, but today it was double joy.”

Asked how he got involved in the sport, McDonald replied: “Well I was a punter at the track from 1986 until I got to love the sport to the point that I began ownership of horses around 1989 with a cousin of mine, but from 2005 I have been a regular owner with several winners.

“I then became more encouraged by my continued association with the thoroughbred. Being in that frame of mind, I then took steps to become a trainer. I then started an apprenticeship with trainer Donovan Plummer. But while being around Plummer sharpening my tools to become a trainer, I became more involved with the caring of horses and it came a time when I felt like breeding my own horses. I then took up that particular challenge.

“This is something I believe that every lover of the thoroughbred for racing wants to do and that is to own, train and breed a Classic winner. To own, breed and train a Classic winner has to be a momentous occasion and is one that I want to experience in my lifetime,” said McDonald.

The Supreme Racing Guide offers its condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of Prince McDonald.