Trainer Wayne DaCosta hoping that England's Rose can settle down
Trainer Wayne DaCosta doesn't want to go ahead of himself but the many-time champion conditioner is of the view that his filly England's Rose might just be back to herself.
This came after the bay filly's smashing performance in the second running of the $1.5-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, October 31.
Ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent, England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) made one move to win by 11 lengths in a new Stakes record time of 1:10.4 on what is usually termed in racing as a common canter. Alexa's Lodge (Omar Walker) came home in second place while Glock, the mount of Dick Cardenas, finished in third spot.
“Always a very talented filly. She ( England's Rose) likes to run from in front and she got an easy lead today (Saturday, October 31) and basically was able to dominate from the word go. She's a bit of a temperamental filly but once she behaves herself and goes into the starting gates quietly she always seems to run a genuine race.
“But sometimes she misbehaves and you have to push her in [the starting gates] and she is a miserable type of horse as when it doesn't go her way, she probably won't run well.
“She an extremely talented filly if she is allowed to run how she likes, she will always give you a brilliant performance and today was no different. She was able to set early splits and nobody was coming from behind,” DaCosta said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy