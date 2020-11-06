Trainer Wayne DaCosta hoping that England's Rose can settle down

Trainer Wayne DaCosta doesn't want to go ahead of himself but the many-time champion conditioner is of the view that his filly England's Rose might just be back to herself.

This came after the bay filly's smashing performance in the second running of the $1.5-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, October 31.

Ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent, England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) made one move to win by 11 lengths in a new Stakes record time of 1:10.4 on what is usually termed in racing as a common canter. Alexa's Lodge (Omar Walker) came home in second place while Glock, the mount of Dick Cardenas, finished in third spot.

“Always a very talented filly. She ( England's Rose) likes to run from in front and she got an easy lead today (Saturday, October 31) and basically was able to dominate from the word go. She's a bit of a temperamental filly but once she behaves herself and goes into the starting gates quietly she always seems to run a genuine race.

“But sometimes she misbehaves and you have to push her in [the starting gates] and she is a miserable type of horse as when it doesn't go her way, she probably won't run well.

“She an extremely talented filly if she is allowed to run how she likes, she will always give you a brilliant performance and today was no different. She was able to set early splits and nobody was coming from behind,” DaCosta said.