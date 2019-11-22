Trainers' Association Trophy made for Earn Your Stripes

The running of the $930,000 - United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) is the feature contest on tomorrow's 10-race programme at Caymanas Park. The race has attracted 12 quality runners.

Below is an analysis of the starters.

CRIMSON: (3-y-o b g – Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Shows up every now and then with surprising runs. Crimson is hoping that tomorrow is going to be one of his good days. Hard to recommend on current form.

ROY ROGERS: (3-y-o gr g – Distorted – Soca Party) – A fast one who should do his running early before giving way in deep stretch.

BIG BANG: (3-y-o b g – Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Slowly coming into his own at the right time. Going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) on last, Big Bang came from nowhere to finish third behind Prince Charles in a quick 1:18.4. He now gets a journey where he can relax and should again be on the premises.

SALAH: (3-y-o ch c – Soul Warrior – Anna) - A decent runner who has done well for his connections in recent times but Salah is going to find it very hard to cope.

CODE OF HONOR: (3-y-o dkb f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Code Star) – Code of Honor cannot be recommended.

EL GRINGO: (3-y-o b g – Northern Giant – Heart Throb) – Going to find the going rough.

SEBASTIAN: (3-y-o b c – Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Failed to follow up on last and was nowhere to be found in the same race when Big Bang was third behind Prince Charles. Sebastian faces Big Bang again and nothing will change.

WINX CHOICE: (3-y-o b f – Forest Danger – Hurricane Michelle) – Capable runner but against these, Winx Choice has no chance.

EARN YOUR STRIPES: (3-y-o ch c – Nuclear Wayne – Brown Sugar) – Finished second in his last two starts. Earn Your Stripes was second behind stable companion Legality over seven furlongs (1,400m) on November 8. That race was at the Overnight Allowance level and now stepping down to compete for this trophy event, Earn Your Stripes is going to make a brave bid.

TRICKY ONE: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Came home a remote third on last behind Princess Ava and Cryptocurrency over six-and-a-half furlongs in a time of 1:18.3. Tricky One is going to enjoy this extended trip and can turn the tables on his recent conquerors.

SHE'S IRIE: (3-y-o b f – Boys At Tosconova – JBS Golden Regret) – Has won two races in her last three starts with her last win being over this distance on October 21. She's Irie won in a time of 1:55.2,which suggests that she has a shot in this one and should be bang in contention.

LATAPY: (3-y-o gr c – American Dance – Honeymoon Baby) – Was a ¾ length winner on last over a mile (1,600m) on November 8 in a respectable time of 1:39.3. Now stepping up in grade and journey, Latapy should not find the task too taxing and is expected to give his best once more.