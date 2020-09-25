Trainers give their views on 94th St Leger

The 94th running of the Classic Jamaica St Leger is upon us.

Many pundits see this 10-furlong (2,000 metres) contest as a direct duel between 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow and Mahogany who finished second in that race.

Now the trainers have weighed-in on the St Leger. Their views are published below.

MICHAEL MARLOWE

Well at this present moment, there are only two horses in the Jamaica St Leger Wow Wow and Mahogany. Wow Wow ran a race the other day when he finished second to Toona Cliata and I think that it was a big race he ran. He was not quitting; he was coming, he was still fighting and they didn't kill him or pressure him in that race either. He is the horse to beat but the horse Mahogany you can't take him lightly either and if he is given a proper ride, that could make the difference.

PETER MCMASTER

I thought the last time Wow Wow was too early and they took him on, I think if he sits back and waits, he will win. He went too early the last time; he is fresh now and I think that he will win hands down. Just sit down and wait on them and make his move at the two-furlong marker. On last, he went a little too early and I think there are only two horses in the race Wow Wow and Mahogany. Wow Wow should win.

GORDON LEWIS

I think the winner of the Jamaica St Leger will pan out between the two bigwigs, Mahogany and Wow Wow. It is difficult to single out which of the two will come best on the day but a good race is in store. Even after saying that, the St Leger is still a very interesting race as two-class act horses will be running and displaying their efficiency and stamina.

STEVEN TODD

It should be a very interesting race between Wow Wow and Mahogany to see who is the better stayer. It should also be a tactical race and entertaining, so I am looking forward to it as do many other horse lovers with keen competition expected with two three-year-old quality-bred horses being on show in a Jamaica St Leger event displaying the effectiveness of their individual qualities.

ALFORD BROWN

From where I stand, it does seem to me as a three-horse race between the two big guns, Wow Wow and Mahogany. However, there is also another horse who has to be taken into consideration as they are going 10 furlongs and that is Wayne DaCosta's charge King Arthur. That is a dangerous horse going 10 furlongs. So, if he has the class of the two big guns, he can put the fight to them despite the small field but it is going to be an interesting race. A very, very interesting race because with the two big guns in a rematch, trainer Parsard has taken a different approach with his horse ( Mahogany) and so too trainer Subratie with Wow Wow, it will therefore be interesting to see how it turns out. We will now await the final results.