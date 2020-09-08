Trainers, owners and jockeys comment on 146th Kentucky Derby

Fourteen horses on Saturday (September 5) could only watch as Authentic crossed the wire first to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Finishing behind the Bob Baffert-trained winner were, in order, Tiz, the Law, Mr Big News, Honor A P, Max Player, Storm the Court, Enforceable, Ny Traffic, Necker Island, Major Fed, Sole Volante, Winning Impression, Money Moves, Attachment Rate, and South Bend.

Following the race trainers, owners and jockeys of some of the non-winners gave their comments about the 146th Run for the Roses.

Barclay Tagg, trainer, Tiz the Law , second

“He's run well every time. He ran a good race today. He got beat.”

Jack Knowlton, owner, Tiz the Law

“Even though it didn't turn out the way we hoped it would, certainly no shame in the race he ran. He'll be back. Hopefully he'll come out of the race well and we'll look to go onto Baltimore and hopefully win that and get some revenge.”

Manny Franco, jockey, Tiz the Law

“I thought I was going to be right there third or fourth, and the trip was perfect, no excuse.”

Bret Calhoun, trainer, Mr Big News , third

“He ran huge. Quite a thrill. Going to the three-eighths pole, I thought we had a chance to win the whole thing. They didn't quite come back to us. Just an incredible race on his part.”

Chester Thomas, owner, Mr Big News

“We just couldn't be prouder. I stayed up until 1:00 am Sunday night figuring out if I was going to run in the (Grade 2 American Turf earlier in the Kentucky Derby card) or the Derby and you see where we ended up.”

Gabriel Saez, jockey, Mr Big News

“I had a trip. That was what I was hoping for, you know, to get the right trip. Stuck in close, give him time to really, really run. They went on — they're really nice horses. My horse tried his guts out. They never really came back to me. They were still running on the front end. He ran a huge race. I'm really proud of him.”

John Shirreffs, trainer, Honor A P , fourth

“(Jockey) Mike (Smith) said he was labouring at the beginning, that he just wasn't getting a hold of the track.”

Mike Smith, jockey, Honor A P

“I was proud that he still put in an effort and ran OK. It wasn't his best race by no means. I never dreamed he would struggle with the track. When we saw him train over the track this week, he was bouncing over it, but it was sloppy. He seemed to like that.

Steve Asmussen, trainer, Max Player , fifth

“The inside post hurt him. He stood there too long and didn't break well. He left himself a ton to do but got up for fifth late. Just too much in front of him.”

Peter Eurton, trainer, Storm the Court , sixth

“I was extremely proud of his effort and that is my first and foremost thought.”

Mark Casse, trainer, Enforceable , seventh

“We had a good trip. He was sharp today. Pace was fast. We were a little closer. He had a good trip. He ran well, just wasn't good enough today.”

Adam Beschizza, jockey, Enforceable

“He ran a good effort. I just don't think the pace came back enough for him.”

Saffie Joseph Jr, trainer, Ny Traffic , eighth

“I thought he was sitting a good trip but then he got in a little tight and after that he was done. But he just came by and he lost a front shoe and is cut up pretty good in front and behind. We're going to make sure he's OK.”