Trevor’s Choice slowly finding himself

Trevor's Choice left his starting position like a loose horse on the go and thereafter settled into a steady gallop from gate to wire that unsettled a competitive filed at the Restrictive Stakes level. The horses in this event travelled five-and-a-half furlongs.

Trevor Choice won by 2 1/2 lengths to close Wednesday's (December 18) mid-week nine-race card at Caymanas Park with a flourish.

Ridden by Shane “Canterman” Ellis, Trevor's Choice produced a fast turn of the foot that broadsided his three-year-old rivals, ending with a compelling final clocking of 1:05.1.

The performance did not only impress trainer Alford Brown, but Trevor Dunkley Jr who represented his absent owner/breeder father, Trevor Brown Sr who missed the winning occasion when the talented dark brown Blue Pepsi Lodge colt finally showed his true potential with a quality performance that was anticipated from he was a yearling. This particular expectation had been restricted earlier in Trevor's Choice as a two-year-old after winning on debut.

Because of this setback, Trevor's Choice had to sit out for another year after his debut winning run before he was able to resume his racing career.

Jockey Ellis was asked to give an impression of how he felt riding Trevor's Choice on this occasion.

“Well! I was hoping for a flying start and I got it and then I set about rating him as he is quite speedy. He felt really good as though he has much more in him to offer than this short sprint.

“At one stage he began to idle getting comfortable with the lack of a challenge as though waiting on the other horses to join him. So, I had to get after him ( Trevor's Choice) to keep him focused on the job at hand. He picked up and I got extra from him in the end,” Ellis reported.