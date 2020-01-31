Trevor's Choice – now in Overnight after dashing effort

Trevor's Choice, trained by Alford Brown turned up for his new season, and straight a way masterminded an unanswered five-lengths victory going five furlongs round. This latest win by Trevor's Choice came in the Restricted Allowance III event for native-bred four-year-old and upwards non-winners of three contest on Saturday, January 25, at Caymanas Park.

To achieve this win, Trevor's Choice, the 3/5 favourite ridden by Shane Ellis for owner/breeder Trevor Dunkley Sr, went from gate to wire to nail the event in a time of 58.2 seconds. This was Trevor's Choice fourth career win from eight starts. The fractions clocked were 22.3 x 45.2.

Truly Amazing, riding the bend for the first time in a competitive race finished second. My Switcharoo, ridden by Dane Dawkins was third.

Following the winning run by Trevor's Choice trainer Brown was asked how he viewed the performance of his charge.

“Wow! As I said before, for Trevor's Choice, the sky is the limit.

“We just have to be patient with him as you are aware, he has some niggling issues. We just have to be patient with him and keep our fingers cross, and continue to hope for the best, and try and keep him as sound as possible. Once he keeps sound, he will be in a position to answer the call and fulfil his promise,” said an expectant Brown.