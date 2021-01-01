Trevor's Choice — an achievement in patience

The Trevor Dunkley Sr-bred and owned four-year-old dark bay colt Trevor's Choice stepped up in class in a mixed three-year-old and upwards Graded Stakes and turned around his sixth-place finish on last to win the inaugural staging of the Christopher Armond Sprint Trophy at Caymanas Park on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

The Alford Brown-trained Trevor's Choice levelled the 11-horse field by a half-a-length in a time of 1:05.2 with claiming apprentice Oshane Nugent in the saddle.

Nugent skilfully manoeuvred Trevor's Choice in the stretch drive as Chace The Great, ridden by Omar Walker the in-form six-time champion jockey, mounted a sustained effort while Peking Cruz, who made an early attempt at victory, occupied the third slot.

“It was a morale-boosting win,” a pleased trainer Brown said following the colt's turnaround of form after his under-par performance in his preparatory race.

“So, we took our chances as originally this is the race that we had planned for and it worked out well for us. Trevor's Choice showed a fine turn of foot and the performance of the jockey was very creditable. Oshane (Nugent) is such a good rider and he did an excellent job.

“We always knew that Trevor's Choice was talented but it has been challenging getting him to this level. We took our time, we waited and thankfully our work and the patience of the team were rewarded today (Sunday, December 27),” Brown added.