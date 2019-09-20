Trevor Simpson, Neville Stephenson on the winning trail in Canada
Jamaican jockeys Trevor Simpson and Neville Stephenson continued to raise the local flag on the international horse racing circuit when they combined to win six races on the seven-race programme at the Lethridge racetrack in Canada last Saturday.
Simpson, a five-time champion in Jamaican, led the way with four winners including three stakes races, while Stephenson accounted for two stakes wins.
After winning the first race, an Allowance contest aboard Sassy N Classy trained by Elly Rutherland going 6 furlongs by 5 ¾ lengths in 1:12.06, Simpson's stakes races triumph began.
He won aboard the Garry Marks-conditioned Capalli in the CAN$8,000 Alberta Bred Fillies and Mares over 5 ½ furlongs. Capalli won by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:08.49.
He then piloted home Tegan'sbestwilko to a 12 ¼-length win, also for Marks over 7 furlongs. Tegan'sbestwilko won in a time of 1:25.26.
Simpson's fourth winner came in the CAN$8,000 Alberta Bred Stakes over 7 furlongs when he steered the Jim Depew-trained Captain Will to a 6-length win in a time of 1:24.81.
Stephenson won aboard Unified Hearts over 6 furlongs. Unified Hearts won by 3 lengths in a time of 1:13.01.
His second win was aboard Boeser going six furlongs. Boeser won by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:12.13. Both of Stephenson's winners are trained by Courtney Ross.
Simpson leads the championship win nine winners, five wins ahead of fellow Jamaican Larris Allen on four. Another Jamaican Orlando Foster is third with three winners and Stephenson fifth with two.
