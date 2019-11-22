Truly Amazing finally hits the track and in good style

Although the three-year-old Classic campaign is finished, there are still some new talents being unearthed among the three-year-olds.

THE RACE

That was the case with the Spencer Chung-conditioned bay filly Truly Amazing, who was running for the first time on Saturday last (November 16). The Traditional – Runnin On Empty offspring romped home coming down the five furlongs (1,000m) straight course in a rather fast time of 58.2 seconds.

Still looking a little green in her gallop, Truly Amazing was able to draw off from rivals to win by 4 ½ lengths beating another first-time runner Fearless Abi.

With Aaron Chatrie doing the riding honours, Truly Amazing got a good start challenging for the lead with Super Amia (Dane Nelson) and Fearless Abi (Dane Dawkins).

Coming across the dummy rails, Truly Amazing and Fearless Abi pulled away from Super Amia. Inside the final furlong (200m), Truly Amazing drew away with aplomb for the win.

THE TRAINER'S COMMENTS

Chung indicated that due to the death of Truly Amazing's breeder and owner David Willers, it took a long time to get the horse registered in Willers' daughter's name to become the new owner and that was the main reason for the late entrance of the filly.

“We are always pleased with a victory from a first-time starter. There is always a lot of work behind the scenes but it is a good feeling. The time was pretty good, so we are hoping that is a real positive sign.

“We had some paperwork problems. The owner — the original owner — he passed away and then the business was transferred to the daughter Sarah, so the process took a while to be completed,” Chung informed.

He added: “Truly Amazing will go through her condition races and then move on to the higher classes and then we will see how she develops. Truly Amazing is a quite nice horse who does not give any trouble. She is quite calm.”

THE JOCKEY'S COMMENTS

“We entered the gates without any fuss and Truly Amazing got a good break and with this being her first time, I had to get out on time and she did respond.

“From there she kept on moving and in the last part of the race, I had to give her two gentle reminders to let her know that she was in a race and straight away she kept on moving, going away from the field to go on to win.

“She seems to have very good prospects for the future by giving the impression that she could stay all day. She is a quick horse but remember that this is the first time for her in a competitive situation where winning is vital but that feeling of positive response when called upon to deliver in the future is there, so she just has to keep on training to get better as she's a nice horse.

“She just comes and does her work. Work does not trouble her, so I expect a lot more from her in the future and if she continues on the present path, next year Truly Amazing could develop into a nice Diamond Mile horse,” Chatrie said.