Two from two for Disturbin Di Peace

Disturbin Di Peace , a five-year-old bay horse by Adore The Gold - Winning Spirit , running for only the second time continues to provide his connections with satisfaction with two wins from as many starts at Caymanas Park on Wednesday (July 17, 2019).

Conditioned for racing by Alford Brown who is also a part-owner, Disturbin Di Peace, who ran out an easy winner on debut in his opening salvo going over the straight course at four furlongs (800m), returned-up in grade 39 days later with Lasix added and put away a field of Restricted Allowance V (native bred five-year-old and upward — NW2 by four lengths going 6 ½ furlongs 1300m.

Ridden by Kiaman McGregor, Disturbin Di Peace completed the distance in a time of 1:24.0 and had four lengths to spare on second by the post the ante-post 4/5 favourite, Silva Crass, ridden by Omar Walker, with Mount Zion King, ridden by leading female apprentice Samantha Fletcher, finishing third as a 19/1 betting option.

Brown was moved by the victory but pointed out that Disturbin Di Peace still has some improvements to make before he can be entirely happy with his ability to be competitive going forward.

“Stepping up in class is always good encouragement, but to me he beat this class but his performance was not impressive as he is still running a little heavy and is still a little green. “This means there is room for improvement when he steps up to non-winners of three, where he is now qualified to race.

“Saying that, I am going to spend some time and work with him ( Disturbin Di Peace). I am in no rush. I will be patient with him as he does have some ability, and then we will see where he goes from here,” Brown proclaimed.