Two horses die in two days of racing at Santa Anita
ARCADIA, California (AP) — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month.
Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanised after breaking their right front ankles.
Uncontainable was injured in a turf race on Saturday (January 18). The five-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller had three wins in 11 career starts and earnings of US$24,890. Harliss was pulled up after finishing seventh among eight horses in a turf race on Friday. The six-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff had one win in 12 career starts and earnings of US$23,026.
Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface.
Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who sustained a fatal injury during the US$6-million Breeders' Cup Classic in front of a national television audience.
