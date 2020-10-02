Two in a row for improving Den Street

Two-year-old bay colt Den Street is settling among the 2020 juveniles after scoring his second-consecutive win from as many starts in a Restricted Allowance 1 event competed for over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Making his debut on September 12 over the same distance, Den Street won by seven lengths ahead of Bern Notice in a time of 1:07.3. This time, the Wayne DaCosta trainee ran an improved race when he came from behind to win by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:06.3.

Den Street, under Anthony Thomas, raced in third place behind stable companions Super Duper (Phillip Parchment) and Miniature Man (Abigail Able) when the starting stalls were opened. The order remained the same going around the half-mile (800m) turn and coming into the lane.

In deep stretch, Den Street was peeled to the inside rails and when Thomas said go, the Northern Giant – All For Pleasure offspring found his best stride to run away from his six opponents.

Sensational Ending (Carlos Blake) came with a strong run in deep stretch to snatch second place from a tiring Super Duper in the field of seven runners.

“ Den Street ran an excellent race. He ran faster than he did on debut, and this time he sat four-five lengths off the pace then made a telling move at the top of the straight and won pulling away, so, it was an improved performance and we are now hoping for the best,” DaCosta said of his charge's winning effort.