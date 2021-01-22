Two new categories in Quartley Championship

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) in collaboration with sponsor, the Australian-based BetMakers, have added two new categories for trainers to the incentive scheme for stakeholders — the Quarterly Championship.

The details were given by SVREL's General Manager Lorna Gooden at a press conference held at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The two added are Trainers – Most Starts (less than 16 horses) and Trainers – Most Wins (less than 16 horses). They carry a prize of $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.

The revised categories for the 2021 BetMakers Quarterly Championship are listed below:

Jockeys – Most Wins - $150,000

Grooms – Most Wins - $100,000

Trainers – Most Starts (less than 16 horses) - $100,000

Trainers – Most Starts (16 – 35 horses) - $100,000

Trainers – Most Starts (over 35 horses) - $100,000

Trainers – Most Wins (less than 16 horses) - $200,000

Trainers – Most Wins (16 – 35 horses) - $250,000

Trainers – Most Wins (over 35 horses) - $300,000

Owners – Most Wins - $600,000 (up from $400,000)

The Quarterly Championships are as follows: January to March; April to June; July to September, and October – December.

“With the addition of two new categories for trainers, we hope that trainers with smaller barns will be better represented in the championship standings and be encouraged to throw their hats in the ring for a chance to win,” Gooden said.

The current leaders for first Quarterly Championship are:

Jockeys – Most Wins – A tie between Oshane Nugent and Anthony Thomas

Grooms – Most Wins – A four-way tie: Brian McCarthy/Shamari White/Kavaugn Lewis/Hopeton Broadbell

Trainers – Most Starts (less than 16 horses) – Gary Griffiths

Trainers – Most Starts (16-35 horses) – Steven Todd

Trainers – Most Starts (Over 35 horses) – Gary Subratie

Trainers – Most Wins (less than 16 horses) – Leroy Tomlinson

Trainers – Most Wins (16 – 35 horses) – Steven Todd

Trainers – Most Wins (Over 35 horses) – A three-way tie: Gary Subratie/Anthony Nunes/Wayne DaCosta,

Owners – Most Wins – Stephan Narinesingh