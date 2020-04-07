Tyler Gaffalione continues good form at Gulfstream Park in Florida

Tyler Gaffalione continued his hot start for the spring/summer meet at Gulfstream Park on Sunday last by riding three winners, giving the 25-year-old rising star a total of 13 victories for the first four days.

Gaffalione, who finished fourth in the standings during the recently concluded 2019-2020 championship meet with 67 winners, had visited the winners' circle three times Thursday before riding four winners Friday, and three more winners Saturday.

“There's a lot of change right now and so much concern in our business. I'm just thankful that we have a place to race right now at Gulfstream Park,” Gaffalione said. “I'm thankful that the management here is doing everything to keep us safe. We're thankful to be able to make a living.”

On Sunday's card, Gaffalione scored back-to-back victories aboard Swirling Candy in Race 2 and Kiffle in Race 3 before winning Race 9 with Proven Strategies.

“We're all out there making the most of our opportunities and we're thankful there is racing,” he said.

Gaffalione feels right at home at Gulfstream Park where he rode his first winner, Holdin Bullets, on September 7, 2014. It's also where he rode a record-tying seven winners on July 4, 2017.

During the 2019-2020 Championship meet, Gaffalione rode Zulu Alpha for a victory in the US$1-million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational on (G1) January 25.

The native of Davie, Florida, who has ridden more than 1,250 winners in six years of riding and won the 2015 Eclipse Award for outstanding apprentice jockey, was recently recognised for his accomplishments on and off the track when Broward County proclaimed March 10 as 'Tyler Gaffalione Day'.

Gaffalione last captured the spring meet title in 2018 before venturing to Kentucky following the 2018-2019 championship meet and finishing in a three-way tie for second, one win behind Florent Geroux, at Keeneland last spring. He went on to ride War of Will to victory in the Preakness Stakes.