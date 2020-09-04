UEFA NATIONS CUP — Italy start favourites against Bosnia

The UEFA Nations League takes centre stage this weekend, as former World Cup winners and European giants, Italy, take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first UEFA Nation League game today.

While the Netherlands, who finished second in the inaugural competition, tackle Poland in the second high-profile game of the day.

Event # 1 – UEFA – Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy have almost become the forgotten team when it comes to international football recently. The Italians missed out on the 2018 World Cup and have the reputation of playing boring almost cynical football.

However, new Head Coach Roberto Mancini has put new life into the national team and they qualified for the Euro 2020 in some style, winning all 10 of their qualifying matches.

The Italians scored 37 goals and conceded just four; those victories included home and away wins over their opponents today, Bosnia.

This will be the Italians first game since thumping Armenia 9-1 in their final Euro 2020 qualifier back in November.

The Azzurri's will be hoping to continue their good form in the Nation's League, as they had failed to impress in the inaugural competition, finishing second behind Portugal in their group, having only won one of their four matches, picking up just five points.

Bosnia was promoted to Group 1 of League A in the 2020/21 UEFA Nation's League. This was attained by finishing top of Group 3 in League B in the qualifiers, collecting 10 points from their four matches. Bosnia competed at the 2014 World Cup but have never qualified for the finals of a European Championship, losing to the likes of Portugal and the Republic of Ireland in recent play-off games.

KEY STATS

Italy – are unbeaten in their last five games and have won all of them scoring 21 goals and conceding just two goals during this impressive run.

Bosnia – have had a mix bag of results lately, they have won two and lost three of their last five matches.

Both sides – on their only visit to Italy, Bosnia lost 1-2, when they hosted Italy, they were beaten 1-3 in the 2020 Euro qualifier.

The betting tip. Italy win.

Event # 2 – UEFA – Netherland vs Poland

All eyes will be on the Johan Cruyff Arena today when the Netherlands and Poland face each other in what is expected to be a cracking encounter.

The Netherland were producing some fine displays in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and, as a result, they will take part in next year's showpiece tournament. Poland, on the other hand, also impressed in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with the team finishing top of their group.

The Dutch made it all the way to the final of this tournament last time, beating France and Germany in a tough group, and then edged England in the semis.

They lost in the final to Portugal but bounced back with a solid Euro 2020 campaign to qualify alongside Germany. The two games against the Germans produced 11 goals, with Germany winning 3-2 in Holland in March 2019 and the Dutch winning 4-2 in Germany in September 2019.

At home, the Dutch are in sparkling form having scored 14 times in their four-game winning run.

Poland finished bottom of their Nations League pool two years ago but did secure two good 1-1 draws away to Portugal and Italy, so they could present a tricky challenge to the Dutch. They did bounce back to top their group in the Euro 2020 campaign, with eight wins in 10 matches enough to put them six points clear of second-placed Austria.

KEY STATS

Holland – have never lost at home to Poland and are unbeaten against them in their last eight matches dating back to 1979.

Poland – are unbeaten in eight of their last nine away matches.

Both sides – Holland have won 10 of their last 13 home matches and defeated Poland 2-1 in their last meeting — the last time Poland tasted victory over the Dutch was way back in 1979.

The betting tip. The Netherlands to win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Italy vs Bosnia

Friday, September 4, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ITALY TO WIN $1.32 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,320

BOSNIA TO WIN $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000

MATCH TO DRAW $5.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,400

Odds on the Home Team (Italy) winning the game 3-1 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Bosnia) winning the game 1-2 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Holland vs Poland

Friday, September 4, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

HOLLAND TO WIN $1.48 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,480

POLAND TO WIN $7.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,000

MATCH TO DRAW $4.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,400

Odds on the Home Team (Holland) winning the game 3-0 at full time $8.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,600

Odds on the Away Team (Poland) winning the game 0-1 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,600