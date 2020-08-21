UK RACING: Ghaiyyath triumphs under 'perfect ride' by Buick
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) - Ghaiyyath eased to his third notable success of the season, landing the Juddmonte International Stakes on Wednesday, August 19 at York, with winning jockey William Buick labelling him one of the best horses he has ridden.
The 32-year-old Norwegian looked to be under pressure as three of his four rivals lined up to pounce coming to the business end of the Group One contest, run over 1 1/4 miles (2000 metres).
However, once Buick asked the question of Ghaiyyath he responded brilliantly and strode away to beat Irish raider Magical with Lord North third.
“He can do all the things other horses cannot do,” said Buick.
“He has another gear and can finish a race off.
“He has everything on his CV and he has beaten all the best.
“I love him.
“He is one of the best I have ridden without a doubt.”
Ghaiyyath's trainer Charlie Appleby, who has seen his star beat legendary stayer Stradivarius in the Coronation Cup and then the latter's stablemate Enable in the Eclipse Stakes this season, praised Buick.
“That was a perfect ride,” said Appleby.
Ghaiyyath's performance, his ninth win in 12 starts, had even his rivals in awe with one opining of him, “He is a beast”.
Buick believes they should try and make amends in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, one of the three races he has tasted defeat in.
“I think that is unfinished business,” he said.
Earlier there had been a fairy tale win for Pyledriver in the Great Voltigeur Stakes, as he bounced back after disappointing in the Epsom Derby.
Pyledriver, who is 5/1 for next month's English St Leger, failed to raise a bid at public auction but made Mogul and Darian, who cost a combined 6,900,000 guineas, look very ordinary.
“This is why I get out of bed at half past five in the morning every day and drive the horsebox,” gasped trainer William Muir.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy