Uncle Frank at his toughest in St Cecelia

Wayne DaCosta produced another trophy winner on the midweek 11-race card at Caymanas Park on Wednesday (September 11) with Uncle Frank who won the St Cecelia Cup feature over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300 metres) among Open Allowance horses — three-year-olds and upwards.

Uncle Frank, a five-year-old progeny of Storm Craft – Dusty Milly who is well-known as a resilient competitor, no matter the distance, burst through the pack of sprinters on the front-end for the win.

Not even reigning sprint champion Chace The Great, with the in-form 2.0 kg apprentice Kiaman McGregor astride, who bolted before the runners were sent on their way, might have been able to withstand the late-charging display from a much improved looking Uncle Frank.

Despite running over the distance but once before, trainer DaCosta was not that surprised with the performance.

“ Uncle Frank has been pretty consistent over his last six starts — three seconds, two wins running at various distances and we thought that his coat was looking much better. About a month ago, he was working much better, in fact, he was very easy the last time he galloped, clocking 1:14.0 for six furlongs, so we expected a good run from him even though the track was fast and it was not his ideal distance.

“I was very pleased with this performance as when you see an older horse improving at this stage, he is now five years old and he is in the top class, that can only be good.

“We have had many anxious moments with him as a three- and four-year-old and we did not think he would develop into such a decent and reliable horse, but he got it together and is now starting to improve.

“Very few horses have that claim to being able to run genuinely in the top class. He seems to be one of those, a true late bloomer, who gets better with age and our hope is that he will continue to improve and will be able to win one of those true A-Class races,” DaCosta stated.

It was a speed frenzy on the headlines with talented three-year-old filly I Am Di One and Exhilarate setting off like scared hares. The pace had to come back and when it did Phillip Parchment atop Uncle Frank motored by for the victory. Second went to Zephyr (Christopher Mamdeen) with the third spot occupied by Exhilarate.

The winning time was 1:19.1.