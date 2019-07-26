Uncle Freddie makes it two in time

Uncle Freddie posted consecutive wins as is his norm with a mild upset going 1,200 metres in a Restricted Overnight Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards — non winners of one Overnight Allowance lifetime) victory on Saturday (July 20) at Caymanas Park.

Stepping up to Restricted Overnight Allowance company from high claiming on last with a fighting win, the five-year-old bay horse by Twilight Time — Amanda Gold continued from where he left off with another good win, at odds of 9-1, by one-and-a-quarter length in the nine-horse field, with Christopher Mamdeen in the saddle.

Top-three trainer Gary Subratie, who conditions the Singers and Players Syndicate runner was not surprised by the victory.

“No surprise here as he has been training well.

“He ( Uncle Freddie) is a horse when he wins, he wins right away and whenever he wins a race, he wins two races in succession. His back record can attest to this.

“I had expected him to run quite well, although I thought that there was much speed present for him today (Saturday), but he came through with much to show for his effort as the jockey held him off perfectly and he finished up the straight quite well,” Subratie said.

“He will go back to Overnight Allowance because this is a condition he won today,” Subratie added.

Uncle Freddie came with a telling run in deep stretch to beat Dunrobin (Romario Spencer) and El Profesor (Reyan Lewis). The final time for the 6-furlong (1300m) event was a good 1:13.3.