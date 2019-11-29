Uncle Polly makes it win number one on local soil

Uncle Polly came running on in the final third of his race to head off fellow American-bred Eroy at the wire to register a first win on Jamaican soil from his second career start on the United Racehorse Trainers' Association Race Day 10-race card at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, November 23.

Uncle Polly's late thrust got him up in time to stave off Eroy, with Robert Halloween, by half-a-length in a Restricted Allowance II contest for native-bred and imported two-year-olds {non-winners of two} for the Patrick “Wacky” Lynch Trophy.

Trained by the champion Wayne DaCosta for the M&P owner's syndicate, Uncle Polly's late burst was enough to indicate that he is going to prefer going longer than the six furlongs distance of the event he won on Saturday.

Carrying jockey Phillip Parchment as part of his 55.5 kg weight allotment, Uncle Polly raced out of mid-pact to be in serious contention on straightening for the late drive.

The dark bay colt by Golden Ticket- Missteria clocked a time of 1:13.4 after chasing early fractions of 23.1 by 46.2.

Uncle Polly was installed as a 9/5 betting option in the field of 10. Fearless Champion, the 6/5 morning line favourite and stablemate, who suffered interference when the riders begun to jostle for racing room, finished third ridden by Omar Walker.

“We took off the blinkers to open him (Uncle Polly) up a bit. “We, in turn, gave him an easy five-furlong workout and he worked better on the day than did Fearless Champion so, we were expecting a good run from him.

“When he ( Uncle Polly) last ran, he lugged a bit in the straight and in this race, he was coming forward readily which is a good sign for the future. He also looked as if he wanted to go a little longer than six furlongs,” DaCosta surmised.