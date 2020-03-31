UNDER PRESSURE!

The community of Gregory Park is known as the race horse epicentre of Jamaica. It is close to the racetrack, and the majority of grooms, jockeys, trainers, exercise riders, and others connected to the racetrack live in Gregory Park.

Since the closure of the racetrack occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting the island, Gregory Park and other racing communities have been struggling.

The team from The Supreme Racing Guide visited these areas seeking to find out the true impact on economic activities since racing was suspended indefinitely.