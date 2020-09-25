Unique facts & figures about the Jamaica St Leger

1 – The first filly to win the St Leger at Caymanas Park was Prelude in 1962. Prelude was owned by Alexander Hamilton, trained by Eileen Cliggott, and ridden by the legendary Arthur “Daddy” Jones.

2 – Two horsemen, Kenneth Mattis and Donald Andrade hold the unique distinction of riding and training winners of the St Leger at Caymanas Park. Mattis, as a jockey, won in 1964 on Captain Goodenough; in 1966 on Saratoga; in 1967 on L'Max; in 1968 on Oberon; and in 1969 on Buckchaser. As a trainer Mattis won with Atta Boy in 1979, Royal Dad in 1981, D's A Legend in 1985, Persian Invader in 1986, Khadullah in 1990, and My Lady Silk in 1998. Andrade rode Charlotte Russe to St Leger victory in 1970, while as a trainer Andrade saddled Impetuous in 1978.

3 – Three foreign jockeys have ridden winners of the St Leger at Caymanas Park. The first was Barbadian Simon Husbands, who guided the Allan “Billy” Williams-trained He's Tuned Ok to St Leger glory in 1994. The following year (1995) saw Robert Pratt of the United States winning for trainer Adin “Dreaddie” Williams on Nimrod. The third foreigner to win the St Leger was Dick Cardenas of Panama. Cardenas won aboard Mark My Word in 2010 to close off the Triple Crown, and won again in 2013 on the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned Perfect Neighbour.

4 – The only time the St Leger was scheduled for competition and was not run at Caymanas Park was in 1963 when there was no race.

5 – The only walkover in the St Leger at Caymanas Park occurred in 1971 with the Allan Williams-trained Reprieve. The walkover jockey was Richard Depass.

6 – Eileen Cliggott is the only female trainer to win the St Leger. She did so in 1962 with Prelude, in 1965 with Rumpelstiltskin, and in 1970 with Charlotte Russe. Prelude and Charlotte Russe were both fillies.