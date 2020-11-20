Universal Boss dropping down, is the Overnight choice

The United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy is the highlighting event on a competitive 11-race card at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

A full field of 16 runners is down to contest the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. GARRINCHA: (5 gr g by Traditional – Outfither ) – Yet to show any form from his three runs this season. Chance is limited.

2. WILSON: (5 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Did nothing when competing at this level on October 31. Little or no improvement is expected. Note: The blinkers are off and the visor on.

3. WARTIME: (7 ch m by War Marshall – Time Crisis) – After an unplaced effort on September 6 over nine furlongs and 25 yards, the consistent Wartime returned with two third-place finishes over sprint distances. Wartime, at this extended trip, cannot get a winning nod but should be prominent throughout.

4. LEGALITY: USA (4 dkb c by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Came from sixth at the half-mile (800m) to get up in time to nip Mr Universe over 5 ½ furlongs on November 1. Although that run was among high claimers, the winning time of 1:06.1 done by Legality is a clear indication that he is in tip-top condition. With the extension is distance, Legality can repeat.

5. JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) – Ran a creditable fifth on November 7 in the Kenneth Mattis with a bold front-running effort. Jamai Raja if left alone can have telling impact. Note: Figure 8 on.

6. DUKE: (4 gr c by Casual Trick – Lady MacBeth) – Didn't fire on November 13 when finishing third travelling 5 furlongs on the round course. Duke is versatile and based on his running style can give a good account of himself.

7. EROY (USA): (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Was heavily backed to win the Kenneth Mattis on November 7 but Eroy failed to land a blow, finishing eighth. After that dismal run, trainer Richard Azan has decided to put on the tongue tie, so let's watch and see how Eroy adapts to the change . Note: Tongue Tie on.

8. EL PROFESOR: (5 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – based on current form, El Profesor will have a difficulty winning. Note: Tongue tie off

9. UNCLE FRANK: (6 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Uncle Frank is a genuine campaigner but has not been himself of late. But based on his record he can be a danger to all if he is the right frame of mind.

10. COCO CHANEL: (4 by f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Ran her heart out on November 7 to finish second behind Roy Rogers in the Kenneth Mattis, over nine furlongs and 25 yards. Even with that encouraging effort, Coco Chanel cannot get a winning vote but should find a place in the Superfecta and Hi-5.

11. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – In the The Viceroy Trophy going a mile on October 24, Universal Boss finished last behind stablemate Toona Ciliata. Universal Boss now drops down in grade and has trained well for this encounter. Has a live shot of winning.

12. CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Did nothing in the recent Kenneth Mattis and nothing much is expected tomorrow.

13. EXTRUDER: (4 ch c by Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom) – Did well to reach this level and that is about it.

14. ROHAN KABIR: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Down the track on October 23 and that status should not change.

15. SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – A Thousand Hills) – Finished fourth in the recent Kenneth Mattis. Superluminal is getting on in years but still packs enough class to make a difference especially in a race of this nature. Superluminal has the experience and class to be a factor.

16. MASTER OF HALL: (5 b g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Has promised much but has not delivered. Truth be told Master of Hall has been plagued by injuries and his last two runs have been on sloppy surfaces, which is not to his liking. If Master of Hall races on a good, firm surface tomorrow, watch out.