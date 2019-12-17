Unstoppable 'Warrior'

To say that jockey Dane Nelson is enjoying a Midas-like touch in the saddle would be the understatement of the current racing season.

Since returning from Canada last month, race day after race day, Nelson has been churning out the winners, having forged a successful partnership with leading trainer Anthony Nunes.

Last Saturday, December 14, was no different as the “Warrior Chief”, the name given to Nelson by racing fans, rode another five-timer, the third since he resumed race riding on November 8.

Nelson opened proceedings with a smooth pick-up ride aboard God of Love in high claiming ($1,000,000 - $850,000) event over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m). God of Love, trained by Anthony Nunes, won by 2 ½ lengths in a quick time of 1:04.4 on a fast Caymanas Park racing surface.

The winning streak continued in the second when Nelson aboard Above and Beyond outdid former six-time champion Omar Walker on Mahogany in a Maiden Special Weight offering event travelling six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). Above and Beyond, also trained by Nunes, won by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:18.3.

Nelson's third winner came in the Dye Job Sprint feature aboard the Adin Williams-trained Crafty and Ready. The US imported bay colt turned back the Wayne DaCosta pair of Uncle Polly (Phillip Parchment) and King Arthur (Omar Walker) in a six-furlong (1,200m) contest. Crafty and Ready won by 4 ½ lengths with a recorded time of 1:11.4.

The Warrior Chief was at his brilliant best when he steered Princess Ava to a come from-behind win over Sentient (Christopher Mamdeen) in the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy race which was run over one mile (1,600m). Princess Ava, who was the third winner for Nunes, won in an impressive time of 1:37.3 for her 2 ½ length victory.

The Nelson five-time was sealed in the eighth race when Just Trick Me, trained by Dennis Lee, made one move to win going four furlongs (800m) straight. Just Trick Me was 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Seven Eleven (Roger Hewitt) and Storm Born (Jemar Jackson) in a time of 47.0.

Just Trick Me was Nelson's 40th win for the season from 167 rides and number 1,047 of his career from 5,634 mounts.

Nelson's statistics from November 8, 2019, to December 14, 2019

DATE 1st 2nd 3rd MOUNTS

Nov 8 5 0 1 7

Nov 9 1 1 2 6

Nov 16 2 0 1 5

Nov 23 1 1 2 6

Nov 27 5 1 1 7

Nov 30 2 0 0 8

Dec 6 3 0 1 8

Dec 7 0 0 2 5

Dec 14 5 1 0 7

Total 24 4 10 59