US Eclipse Awards led by Horse of the Year candidates
Led by Horse of the Year candidates Authentic, Improbable and Monomoy Gir l , the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) today announced the finalists for the 2020 Eclipse Awards, recognising excellence in thoroughbred racing.
Winners in 17 horse and human categories will be announced on TVG, and other outlets, during a virtual ceremony of the 50th annual Eclipse Awards, presented by Spendthrift Farm, on Thursday, January 28.
Of the 249 eligible voters represented by the NTRA, consisting of member racetrack racing officials and Equibase field personnel, the NTWAB, and Daily Racing Form, 238 (95.58 per cent) took part in the voting. Finalists were determined in each category by voters' topthree selections, using a 10-5-1 point basis. Eclipse Award winners are determined solely by first-place votes.
The 2020 Eclipse Awards finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
Horse of the Year
Authentic, Improbable, Monomoy Girl
Two-Year-Old Male
Essential Quality, Fire At Will, Jackie's Warrior
Two-Year-Old Filly
Aunt Pearl (IRE), Dayoutoftheoffice, Vequist
Three-Year-Old Male
Authentic, Nadal, Tiz the Law
Three-Year-Old Filly
Gamine, Shedaresthedevil, Swiss Skydiver
Older Dirt Male
Improbable, Maximum Security, Vekoma
Older Dirt Female
Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Serengeti Empress
Male Sprinter
Vekoma, Volatile, Whitmore
Female Sprinter
Gamine, Glass Slippers (GB), Serengeti Empress
Male Turf Horse
Channel Maker, Order of Australia (IRE), Zulu Alpha
Female Turf Horse
Audarya (FR), Rushing Fall, Tarnawa (IRE)
Steeplechase Horse
Moscato (GB), Rashaan (IRE), Snap Decision
Owner
Godolphin LLC; Klaravich Stables Inc; Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, and Starlight Racing
Breeder
Peter Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, Calumet Farm, WinStar Farm LLC
Trainer
Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert, Brad Cox
Jockey
Irad Ortiz, Jr., Joel Rosario, John Velazquez
Apprentice Jockey
Luis Cardenas, Yarmarie Correa, Alexander Crispin
In addition to honouring the 17 winners in the horse and human categories, Thomas Goldsmith will receive the Eclipse Award as the 2020 Horseplayer of the Year. Members of the media will be honoured for outstanding coverage in six categories.
Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), and Daily Racing Form. The Eclipse Awards ceremony is produced by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.
The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies.
