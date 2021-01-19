US Eclipse Awards led by Horse of the Year candidates

Led by Horse of the Year candidates Authentic, Improbable and Monomoy Gir l , the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) today announced the finalists for the 2020 Eclipse Awards, recognising excellence in thoroughbred racing.

Winners in 17 horse and human categories will be announced on TVG, and other outlets, during a virtual ceremony of the 50th annual Eclipse Awards, presented by Spendthrift Farm, on Thursday, January 28.

Of the 249 eligible voters represented by the NTRA, consisting of member racetrack racing officials and Equibase field personnel, the NTWAB, and Daily Racing Form, 238 (95.58 per cent) took part in the voting. Finalists were determined in each category by voters' topthree selections, using a 10-5-1 point basis. Eclipse Award winners are determined solely by first-place votes.

The 2020 Eclipse Awards finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Horse of the Year

Authentic, Improbable, Monomoy Girl

Two-Year-Old Male

Essential Quality, Fire At Will, Jackie's Warrior

Two-Year-Old Filly

Aunt Pearl (IRE), Dayoutoftheoffice, Vequist

Three-Year-Old Male

Authentic, Nadal, Tiz the Law

Three-Year-Old Filly

Gamine, Shedaresthedevil, Swiss Skydiver

Older Dirt Male

Improbable, Maximum Security, Vekoma

Older Dirt Female

Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Serengeti Empress

Male Sprinter

Vekoma, Volatile, Whitmore

Female Sprinter

Gamine, Glass Slippers (GB), Serengeti Empress

Male Turf Horse

Channel Maker, Order of Australia (IRE), Zulu Alpha

Female Turf Horse

Audarya (FR), Rushing Fall, Tarnawa (IRE)

Steeplechase Horse

Moscato (GB), Rashaan (IRE), Snap Decision

Owner

Godolphin LLC; Klaravich Stables Inc; Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, and Starlight Racing

Breeder

Peter Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, Calumet Farm, WinStar Farm LLC

Trainer

Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert, Brad Cox

Jockey

Irad Ortiz, Jr., Joel Rosario, John Velazquez

Apprentice Jockey

Luis Cardenas, Yarmarie Correa, Alexander Crispin

In addition to honouring the 17 winners in the horse and human categories, Thomas Goldsmith will receive the Eclipse Award as the 2020 Horseplayer of the Year. Members of the media will be honoured for outstanding coverage in six categories.

Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), and Daily Racing Form. The Eclipse Awards ceremony is produced by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies.