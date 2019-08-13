US trainer Chad Brown sweeps Arlington, Grade One hat-trick
Chad Brown's dominance of the North American turf scene continued on Saturday night as the New Yorker enjoyed a Grade One clean-sweep treble at Arlington.
Brown has rapidly established himself among the leading handlers in the United States and the unprecedented Grade One hat-trick was highlighted by superstar five-year-old Bricks And Mortar in the Arlington Million XXXVII Stakes.
Sent off the 1/2 favourites under Irad Ortiz Jnr following five wins on the spin, the son of Giant's Causeway made it a super six with a commanding three-quarter-length success over old foe Magic Wand, representing Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.
The winner's breeding rights have been purchased by Teruya Yoshida's Shadai Farm in Japan who lost Deep Impact recently.
“He's an amazing horse,” said co-owner Seth Klarman of Klaravich Stables, who owns the horse with Bill Lawrence.
“Chad got him ready off a long layoff to do what he's done. Chad and his staff have just done a remarkable job. It's been an amazing experience.”
O'Brien also had to settle for second earlier on the night, as Van Beethoven was readily put in the shade by Brown's improving 13/5 chance Valid Point, who took the Secretariat Stakes by a length in the hands of Javiar Castellano, while the treble was initiated earlier in the afternoon by Sistercharlie (2/5) winning the Beverly D Stakes.
The John Velazquez-ridden mare — winner of the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs last November — came with a sweeping late run to win going away by three lengths from William Haggas's Awesometank, who had no response to the winner's explosive finishing kick.
Sistercharlie's owner-breeder Peter Brant is already looking forward to a Breeders' Cup return, where the prospect of meeting Enable has not gone unnoticed: “It's such an honour, she tries her heart out. We'd like to go to the Flower Bowl and then the Breeders' Cup.
“I'd like to run against Enable. It would be great for the sport.”
Sistercharlie was winning her fifth straight Grade One and second Beverly D.
“She's the horse of a lifetime,” said Brown.
“It is such an honour to be associated with her.”
