Veteran Whitmore best in Breeders' Cup Sprint

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Seven-year-old Whitmore won the US$2-million Breeders' Cup Sprint on Saturday (November 7), finally triumphing in the race in his fourth attempt at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

The chestnut gelding, who had a third-place and runner-up finish in the six-furlong event on his resume, at last crossed the line first thanks to a perfect trip on the inside rail under jockey Irad Ortiz.

Sent off at 17-1 in the 38th start of his career, Whitmore rallied late for a victory by 3 1/4 lengths over CZ Rocket, with Firenze Fire third.

Japanese invader Jasper Prince had led the field into the turn, Empire of Gold powering to the front before Whitmore took control.

“I'm just grateful. Grateful for the horse. Grateful to everyone that sends me well wishes and congratulations after the race,” said trainer Ron Moquett after an emotional win.

Moquett said he hadn't expected the fast track to favour a closer.

“For him to run against the bias the way he did and the patience of the rider, the willingness to listen, it all worked out,” he said.

Ortiz said experience made the difference for his mount.

“We wanted to break and have him relax and that's what we did. He relaxed so good. I was able to cut the corner on the turn and when I tipped him out he just exploded.

“He's been running for so many years. He's a warrior.”