Victory Turn despite unruly moments gives apprentice Calvin Bailey his first winner

Following apprentice rider Calvin Bailey's first career win aboard Victory Turn on Saturday (June 20), the young rider said that he has a lot more to offer in the saddle as he is yet to demonstrate his true potential.

Victory Turn, owned by M&M Syndicate and trained by Gary Crawford, won by 1 ½ lengths in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

“It is always good to win your first race as a young rider, but to be honest, the feeling right now is just normal. I am happy for the first win, yes, but I don't feel excited about it,” Bailey told The Supreme Racing Guide.

“Many factors have led me to become a jockey. The most important one is my father, Howard Bailey. My father is a groom who is in the game for a very long time, so being around him and things motivated me a lot, and I thank him for his guidance and support.

“One can expect great, great things from me in the future.

“I have not yet started to show my true potential, as I know in myself that my potential hasn't started to come out the way it should,” Bailey, who graduated last December from the jockey's school, said.

From the number one draw, Bailey got Victory Turn running when the starting gates opened as the American-bred three-year-old filly surged to the lead. It was a comfortable lead as Victory Turn swung into the half-mile (800m) turn ahead of Adwa (Delroy Beharie) and Uncle Vernon (Anthony Thomas).

Looking a winner at the top of the straight with Bailey peeping over his shoulders, Victory Turn won ahead of Livi's Outrageous (Javaniel Patterson) and Uncle Vernon. The final time was 1:08.3.

“For three months, we have been working on this horse to get to this stage to race and win. As you saw, she (Victory Turn) never wanted to go into the starting gates to race, so I have to reschool her mind to behave better and concentrate on her races,” Bailey said.