Walk in the park

The third and final leg of the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL)-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series of races — the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes takes place at Caymanas Park on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26, 2019. This race is a one mile (1,600m) contest that carries a total purse of $4 million.

Wow Wow, who won the first two races in the series, seeks to become only the second horse in history to win all three races. Princess Popstar first achieved this feat in 2013.

If he wins, Wow Wow would become the first horse to earn the $1 million owner's bonus, having passed through the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association Yearling Sale.

The Supreme Racing Guide looks at each runner and their chances of winning. This analysis is done in post-position order.

MY TIME NOW: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – The only runner here to win over a mile. My Time Now ran one mile in 1:42.3, which suggests that he is of good ability but facing the best of the two-year-old crop, he can only hope for a minor placing.

MONEY MONSTER: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Fourth in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy behind Wow wow, Fearless Champion and Nipster. On Boxing Day, Money Monster faces his three recent conquerors again and has to show great improvement to beat all three in this one.

SENCITY: (2-y-o bdk f – Sensational Slam – City Train) – Showed sign of worth when finishing 2 ½ lengths behind My Time Now on December 7. But against these, Sencity is going to find it very difficult to win. The best bet for this filly is a place on the board.

TOMOHAWK: (2-y-o b c – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Consistent full-brother to Drummer Boy who was expected to do much better than his sixth-place finish in the recent Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m). Tomohawk seems to prefer going longer and with this race a furlong more than the Pick-3, expect this bay colt to earn a higher place.

NIPSTER: (2-y-o b g – Casual Trick – Nippit) – Came home third in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy when expected to complete the exacta with Wow Wow. Nipster is on the improve with a mile seemingly holding no perils for him. A more aggressive effort is expected.

FEARLESS CHAMPION: (2-y-o rn c – Fearless Vision – Granville Greta) – Came on late to finish second behind Wow Wow in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy in late November. With the journey increased, which is more to his liking, Fearless Vision can complete the exacta again.

WOW WOW: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – The undisputed king of the two-year-old lot. Wow Wow won the first two legs of the series, the 1 Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy in October and the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy last month. Wow Wow runs over a mile for the first time, which, based on his easy seven-furlong victory, should not be an issue. Wow Wow is set for another walk in the park.

X Y SOUL: (2-y-o b c – Soul Warrior – Antoinette) – Finished third on debut behind My Time Now and Sencity over one mile. X Y Soul in that first race , missed the break and had to work overtime to earn a place. Faces more competitive horses here but with scope for improvement, X Y Soul can hit the board.

DEJAE'S BOY: (2-y-o dkb c – Storm Craft – Dream Big) – is going to find the principals too hot to handle.