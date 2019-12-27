Wanted my mom to see me win — apprentice Nicholas Hibbert

Nicholas Hibbert, one of the current crop of 19 apprentice riders who recently graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School, is off the mark.

Hibbert rode his first winner as a licenced apprentice when he piloted the 8/5 chance Voytek to victory by five lengths in the Royal Lancaster Trophy on Saturday (December 21) at Caymanas Park.

The maiden success of Hibbert brought the number of winning licenced apprentices to three. Hibbert joins Marshall Porter, three wins, and Ramon Nepare with one win.

“Today (December 21), I posted my first win and it leaves me quite upbeat. I feel proud of the effort riding my first winner.

“I believe that I can get the job done as I know that I can ride, having been here at Caymanas Park since 2010.

“My uncle was a jockey, my cousin was a jockey and they carried me in the game and said to me: 'This is a family thing and you are here, so you have to do it.'

“My mother was also a great supporter of me becoming a jockey and I wanted her to be here, but she died. My greatest wish was for her to be present to witness this first success and cheer me on,” an emotional Hibbert shared.

“It was a good ride aboard Voytek, who was well-prepared by the trainer.

“All I had to do was to control the speed and get the job done,” the young man said.

Voytek, trained by Richard Azan for owners NYA and breeder Orange Valley Estates Ltd, not only posted the first win for the apprentice rider seven rides, it was also the first win for the juvenile two-year-old bay colt by Casual Trick - Royal Dutch from three starts.

Installed as the second favourite in the field of seven to even-money favourite and stablemate Dracarys in a Maiden Special Weight contest for native-bred two-year-old colts and geldings going 1,000 metres round, Voytek substantiated his exercise report time of 59.3 for 1,000 metres to be dead on target by completing the distance in a time of 1:00.4.

The 3/1 chance Den Den, ridden by Dane Nelson, finished second with Dracarys, the mount of Robert Halledeen, a neck away third.