Wayne DaCosta exonerated, groom fined $150,000

The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on November 23, 2020 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horses Ricky Ricardo on October 21, 2019 in race 9 and Rojorn di Pilot on November 2, 2019 in race 10 indicated the presence of Diclofenac.

Diclofenac is a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing. The prohibited substance was found in both Ricky Ricardo and Rojorn di Pilot.

The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Diclofenac was present in the samples.

After considering the evidence and submissions, the Tribunal:

• accepted the findings of the racing chemist, that the urine samples taken from the horses, Ricky Ricardo and Rojorn di Pilot contained the prohibited substance Diclofenac and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified both horses from the races in question.

• found trainer Wayne DaCosta not culpable, hence he was exonerated and discharged.

• found that groom Ferron Hall, by his own admission, had administered the prohibited substance and imposed fines of $75,000.00 for each horse, for a total of $150,000 to be paid in 90 days.