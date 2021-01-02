Wayne DaCosta's triple the highlight on second race day

Day two of the 85 race meetings scheduled for 2021 generated satisfactory interest despite the inactivity of joint 2020 champion jockey Dane Nelson in stretching his absence to four days consecutively.

Champion trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes is also taking a well-earned respite following his successful defence of his 2019 title. The absence of these two champions certainly provided a few more opportunities for others not so well endowed with strong stables and the pick of the good mounts.

Trainer Cashbert Khwalsing saddled the first two to finish in the opening event with Luminous Power ridden by Osive Donegal getting home just over two lengths clear of Alexas's Star with Miss Samantha Fletcher astride.

Joint champion Anthony Thomas got his 2021 challenge in gear with two wins, the first was in the afternoon's second aboard Robert Pearson's Purple Wayne by seven lengths, with the second to come later in the ninth and final.

In the third, Sir Puddinton (Oshane Nugent) led comfortably but idled in the stretch run and was overtaken by favourite Killer B ridden by Christopher Mamdeen for the 2019 champion to win his third of the two-day weekend meeting.

Nugent made amends in the fourth aboard odds-on favourite Cup A Soup for conditioner Rowan Mathie to give the 2020 champion apprentice his first winner to start a double on the card.

Before winning the sixth with the Gary Subratie-trained Lava Boy who, without serious opposition was gifted the race, Nugent was a spectator during the fifth while his batchmate Ramon Nepare enjoyed an eight-length runaway aboard second generation trainer Michael Marlowe's Congrats Suckie.

The clock ticked around to post time of the seventh and it was then the turn of former 18-time champion Wayne DaCosta to set up a three-timer in the final races on the nine-race card.

Miss Abigail Able delivered a smooth ride to land the event with Casual Affair, a four-year-old colt who had shown an inclination to be a short runner in his last six appearances.

Three Times Lucky dominated the gallop in the eighth under a well-judged front-running ride by Javaniel Patterson for the second of the DaCosta successes with England's Rose making all in the nightcap to confirm the great trainer's triple and the double for Thomas.

The Awards

The Training Feat Award is presented to DaCosta for the return of England's Rose's confidence, who failed to justify odds-on favourite in her last two appearances but on this occasion sprinted with authority to earn the Best Winning Gallop accolade. Miss Able gets her first Jockeyship Award for her expertise in coaxing fron-trunner Casual Affair to hold the gallop.